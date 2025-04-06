What is Laura Loomer’s ethnicity?

Laura Loomer has mastered the delicate art of failing upward with such spectacular commitment that it almost deserves a slow clap.

From handcuffing herself to Twitter’s headquarters to whispering sweet conspiracies into the ear of a former — and now current — president, Loomer has carved out a niche as America’s premier political performance artist. She has described herself as an investigative journalist and has worked with various right-wing media outlets, including Project Veritas and Infowars, which is associated with Alex Jones. As for her ethnicity Loomer identifies as Jewish. Born in Tucson, Arizona and raised in a Jewish family, her heritage forms a central pillar of her identity and political worldview.

She frequently references her Jewish background when discussing issues related to Israel or anti-Semitism, positioning herself as a defender of Jewish interests. What makes this particularly fascinating is how someone so acutely aware of her own ethnic identity and historical persecution seems to have developed a remarkable blind spot when it comes to other ethnic groups.

This selective empathy has manifested in some truly cringeworthy moments, like when she suggested that if Kamala Harris were elected, “the White House will smell like curry.” I don’t know about you, but I’d take a White House smelling of fragrant spices over one reeking of xenophobia any day of the week. Loomer’s history of anti-Muslim posts further illustrates this bizarre compartmentalization of compassion. In 2017, she celebrated the deaths of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, tweeting “Good. Here’s to 2,000 more,” and was banned from Uber and Lyft after demanding “a non-Islamic” driver. She once described herself as a “proud Islamophobe.”

But Loomer’s greatest achievement might be her inexplicable proximity to power. Despite failing spectacularly in her own congressional runs in 2020 and 2022), she’s managed to position herself as some kind of MAGA whisperer. Last year, she accompanied Trump on his 9/11 anniversary visits and was spotted deplaning with him before his debate with then-candidate Harris. Loomer has promoted the conspiracy theory that the September 11 attacks were an “inside job” orchestrated by the U.S. government.

Most recently, she reportedly sat in on an Oval Office meeting where she suggested firing national security officials for insufficient loyalty. The meeting occurred during a particularly chaotic moment when Trump’s security team was struggling to explain how a journalist was accidentally added to a Signal group chat discussing a military operation in Yemen. However, Trump apparently took loomer’s advice to heart, resulting in the dismissal of high-ranking NSA officials. Sure, this might win Loomer a few more gold stars in Trump’s imaginary loyalty chart, but it’s unlikely to impress anyone with, say, a functioning brain cell. For now, Loomer continues to be active on social media and has a podcast called Loomer Unleashed, where she doubles down on her bigotry.

