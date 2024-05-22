Who is Jasmine Sherman, the unexpected third option for President of the United States?

We all know third-party candidates don’t do well in U.S. presidential elections, but that doesn’t mean we don’t pine for them. Particularly when candidates like Jasmine Sherman rear their heads, and present a platform most any American would kill to see become a reality.

Sherman is among the candidates currently on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election, but the overwhelming noise of the competition — one half of the competition in particular — has left their campaign with far too little ground gained. Their followers are passionate about everything Sherman brings to the table, however, and they’re determined to see the candidate gain some recognition on the national stage.

For their part, Sherman is working hard to establish themselves as a candidate to watch. Their platform doesn’t bow to the manipulations of corporate donors, they’re not enslaved to the whims of lobbyists, and they might just be the first step in establishing that third party candidates can, and should, be at the center of our major political races.

Who is Jasmine Sherman?

Jasmine Sherman is a New York native running as a socialist alongside running mate and VP pick Tanda Blubear. Sherman’s background in housing relief provided them with first-hand experience in working with vulnerable Americans, a group they now hope to represent as a national leader.

Sherman and Blubear, a “formidable warrior hailing from the Pomo Nation,” worked together to establish a new party — dubbed the Unicorn Party — that doesn’t twist itself into political knots trying to satisfy the wealthy or elite of this nation. Instead, they intend to change the way politics work in the U.S., starting with their own campaign for president.

Jasmine Sherman’s platform

Image via jasmineshermanforpresident/Instagram

Jasmine Sherman is running on a platform of meeting universal needs for American citizens. They, alongside Blubear, intend to push for a slew of highly-demanded changes, particularly among the nation’s youth, which include — but are not limited to — universal healthcare, a universal basic income, guaranteed housing, immigration reform, and the decriminalization of sex work and drug use.

Then there are some of the more ambitious items on their policy list, which push the needle even further from what Americans have come to expect from our politicians. Even the better choice (among the top two) is frail in his pursuit of real, marked change in this country, and that’s not something Sherman shies away from.

They hope to make changes to social security, to our protections for trans people, to our tax policies, reparations policies, and landback policies, along with firearm education, disability, and our educational system. Its a lot to take on, but the powerful combination of Sherman and Blubear hope to see it through to the end. And, for the young generation of Americans with their sights set on a better future, Sherman may be the leader willing to build something better.

