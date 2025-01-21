Who was standing next to Barron Trump at the inauguration?

Barron Trump may be busy being swooned over at NYU (still not over that), but yesterday he was focused on another big moment: attending his father’s second inauguration.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025 and there were plenty of questions before the day arrived, from whether Snoop Dogg would perform to why Carrie Underwood would want to sing at the event. But when people saw the photos of Barron at the inauguration, they wanted to know who else was there.

Which family members stood next to Barron Trump at the inauguration?

Barron and the rest of Donald’s kids were standing together while the ceremony took place. This included Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. Melania Trump was also there. There may be questions about how much time Melania and Barron will spend at the White House, but it was clear they would be there today. And, while no one would call the Trumps a close-knit family, particularly at this point in time, they were there (maybe just for the photo ops). Along with talking about the hat Melania sported during the ceremony, many are focusing on Barron’s height. (USA Today says he’s 6-foot-7 or 6-foot-9, so although his exact height remains a mystery, everyone can agree that he’s super tall.)

Everyone was also curious about who Barron was sitting next to: Viktor Knavs, his grandfather and Melania’s father. According to People, Viktor and his wife Amalija lived in Slovenia and moved to the U.S. after Melania and Donald got married. Barron and his grandparents were super close and a source told People, “There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald.” (Parents Of The Year.) Melania also said her dad “instilled in me a passion for business and travel. Amalija passed away in Jan. 2024, so only Viktor was at the inauguration.

As for Barron, he was 10 when Donald was sworn in for the first time, and now he’s 18. Although he’s attending NYU, he’s living at Trump Tower in NYC instead of the dorms. Last time, when Donald was sworn in, Barron and Melania remained in NYC for a little while because Barron went to private school on the Upper West Side. This time, it’s anyone’s guess how often Barron will come to the White House. According to E! News, when Barron lived there before, it had been 85 years since a high school-aged male called the White House home.

Although he was there for his dad’s inauguration, Barron and Donald still don’t appear to have the closest father/son relationship and that might not change anytime soon. But apparently Barron taught his dad all about podcasts, according to a source who spoke to ABC News, and so that’s the reason why Donald did a bunch of podcast interviews during his campaign. Melania told Fox News, “I’m very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He knows his generation.”

Well, now that those podcast interviews paid off and the inauguration is over, Barron and Donald can go back to barely seeing each other and Barron can once again enjoy his time at NYU.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy