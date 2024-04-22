Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking the “Moscow Marge” nickname a little too seriously for my liking, recently.

The 49-year-old Congresswoman has been shifting in an ever more Putin-heavy direction over the last few months, and it seems her efforts aren’t going unnoticed. They’ve officially caught the attention of one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists, and she had some shining praise for the banshee of a U.S. Representative.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of one of Russia’s top state-controlled propaganda machines, called Greene “a real beauty” while discussing the Representative’s escalating support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She also heaped praise on Greene for supposedly putting in the work to look like a “person in an old-fashioned sense of the word,” whatever that means, and appealed to Greene’s toxic base by adding that she is “demonstratively heterosexual.”

Putting aside the hilarious implication that white coats and fur make someone straight (Liberace would beg to differ), the notion of using “demonstratively heterosexual” as a compliment is so woefully outdated it barely deserves acknowledgement. It’s not even creative in its prejudice.

I’m going to go ahead and avoid snatching up the extremely low-hanging fruit that is Marjorie Taylor Greene in the looks department and instead focus in on the massive support she’s pulling in from Russia. That should concern us all, particularly in the wake of the 2016 election, in which rampant Russian interference worked to sway the results of our country’s electoral process.

Greene is so popular among Russian officials, in fact, that she’s been touted as a fitting replacement for Donald Trump on the 2024 ballot. That’s right, Moscow Marge is officially more popular in Russia than Donald Trump. The more support she spouts for the country’s campaign to seize Ukraine, the more popular she gets, and her gradual shift into pro-Russian indoctrination should disqualify her from United States office.

It won’t, of course, just like Trump’s rampant bootlicking didn’t disqualify him from the highest office in the land. It does tell us a lot about who Greene is on the inside, however, and that’s the hideous view I’m worried about. I’m not here to disparage Greene’s looks — that’s honestly too easy. I tend to judge people far more on who they are on the inside, the ideals they hold, and the people they align themselves with.

Those details, and those alone, make Majorie the woman she is, and that woman is ugly. She is bigoted and bullheaded and she cares far more about being loud than being right. Due to that, she’s cozying up to a dangerous and manipulative foreign power with a proven history of interfering in our politics and there’s nothing attractive about it.

