Did Clay and AD stay together after ‘Love is Blind’ season 6?

Holy moly. After a wild season where couples dropped like participants in The Hunger Games, season 6 of Love is Blind has finally wrapped. Of the two couples to make it to the altar, only Amy and Johnny said, “I do.”

While the gorgeous Amber Desiree and “I’m a widdle baby” Clay made it to their wedding day, Clay never truly felt that love was blind. The 31-year-old entrepreneur certainly seemed to think he got his cake and could eat it too, but it seems AD had other plans. After a heart-wrenching on-screen break-up, we’re all dying to know if she gave Clay the second chance he thought he deserved.

What happened on AD and Clay’s wedding day?

Right out of the gate, AD was one of the fan favorites. Gorgeous, well-spoken, and careful with her words, AD was the picture of grace and class from start to finish. Quick to defend others and point out terrible behavior from her co-stars, the one thing fans couldn’t rectify was her inability to see the red flags Clay threw out like a ref at a football game.

Throughout the season, Clay repeatedly voiced concerns over his father’s infidelity (cheating is genetic, you see), claimed to be “a baby” who needed tending, and made skuzzy comments about AD’s body. From lusting after her to telling her he would have her in the gym every day to lose that baby weight, the 31-year-old rubbed viewers the wrong way with his man-child behavior.

The couple struggled to find time together, and while Clay was quick to blame it on the grind, it was clear to see he consistently put AD last in his lineup of priorities. Worst of all, the former NFL cheerleader gave him one boundary: Don’t leave her at the altar. When it finally came time to give the do’s or don’ts, AD was 100% in; Clay, however, tore through the one boundary set.

That’s right, he left her at the altar.

Ever the picture of grace, AD carefully blots her tears as he tells her just can’t go through with marriage. “I don’t think it’s responsible for me to say, ‘I do,’” he repeatedly tells her. He leans on her ever-present compassion and strength, claiming that AD wouldn’t want him “to say yes unless he really meant it.” AD lets him monologue about his personal growth, therapy, and how he’s going to get his s**t together for her until he tacks on, “I appreciate you and I know that you’ll fight for me.”

Pushing back, she finally asks the question on everyone’s mind: “Clay, what the f**k?” Clearly expecting her to continue to shoulder the burden of “their” relationship, he blurts out, “Why does it matter, like, what the timeline is?” It’s a ridiculous question that finally snaps AD out of her heart-broken haze.

Like a disappointed schoolteacher, she tells him, “Don’t do that.” Done with his “me me me” attitude, she motions for her girls and, in a show of solidarity we all deserve, every last one of them leaves with her. The couple has several hard conversations following the altar debacle. Even though AD is clearly hurt by Clay’s actions, and though he says her “sadness breaks his heart,” the man doesn’t seem to fully register how it will inevitably end.

Are AD and Clay still together?

AD’s head seemed to be in the right place when she admitted, “I’m really sad that I wasn’t enough for him to get right. I can’t force him, and I’m not going to f***ing beg him to pick me. I’m done.” She doubled down on the sentiment saying, “You don’t want to pick me, somebody else will. I’m done. My heart is …broken.”

Clay might have taken Love is Blind as an opportunity to grow as a person, but his former fiancée is a person, too, not some educational resource. As AD herself put it, “I feel kind of like a sacrifice. You learned so much about yourself, but you used me to do it.” Since the show, AD has stayed silent about the whole interaction. Clay however, has fully jumped on the fame-train.

Daily News, People Magazine, and Today all landed “exclusive” interviews with the entrepreneur about why he chose to say no — and we’re not going to lie, he looks like someone trying to save face. His interviews detail his copious reasons for not wanting to tie the knot. From his parents’ marriage to his inability to incorporate AD into his life, he’s clear that he made the right choice for him.

Clay spoke to Today in the present tense about their relationship, saying “I just think AD constantly shows up for me. She has my back. And she just was a good dynamic for me and she kind of really brought out the humbleness.”

Until the reunion episode, we can’t know whether or not AD stuck to her guns, but after the season finale and Clay’s aggressive press tour, we’re rooting for her to stay away.