Did Clay’s father from ‘Love is Blind’ nearly compete in the Olympics? The claim, explained

Netflix’s Love is Blind polished off its sixth season — sans reunion — on March 6, bringing the couples that bonded in this season’s pods through to the altar. Only a few couples made it to the final “I do,” but even with only a few pairs to watch, the finale episode was plenty entertaining.

Quite a bit of the focus, in the season’s twelfth episode, fell on Clay and AD as they prepped for their big day. Clay’s family, in particular, stole the scene on several occasions, as his mother reared her head as fans’ new favorite icon and his dad worked to use his 15 minutes of fame to his advantage. It was a messy situation, by the time the guests were departing the venue, but viewers’ minds aren’t on Clay and AD anymore. They’re fully focused on the elder Gravesande and his boasts about an athletic career that nearly was.

Was Trevor Gravesande nearly an Olympic athlete?

Clay spent the bulk of his time on Love is Blind fretting over the same thing, and it all goes back to his parents. After spending his childhood watching — and sometimes even helping — his father cheat on his mother, Clay was grappling with some deep-set issues regarding his own loyalty. He seemed convinced, over the course of the season, that he was going to follow in his father’s footsteps, a possibility he reminded AD of on numerous occasions.

Viewers weren’t introduced to Clay’s father, Trevor, until the end of the season, but they were well-prepped with reports of his exploits long ahead of his big unveiling. When he finally entered the scene, Trevor was just as polished and suave as Clay claimed, but he also wasted no time in trying to steal his son’s spotlight.

Within moments of appearing on screen, Trevor started to list his accomplishments for the cameras. He fixated in particular on his background as an athlete, which — according to the elder Gravesande — nearly landed him in the Olympics. He noted, after pivoting awkwardly to a discussion about track and field, that he was “high school all American, college all American,” and hinted toward “United States Olympic teams.” According to Trevor, he “came as close as the Millrose Games” before a hamstring injury ended his track career.

The Millrose Games are counted among the world’s premier indoor track meets, so it’s an impressive claim to say that Trevor competed in them. There’s no clear record of a Trevor Gravesande having competed in the Millrose Games, however, which brings that claim into question.

Clay’s father seemingly ensured that he plugged his own accomplishments during his brief time on screen, and it’s not certain that those accomplishments are even real. While he likely was a capable and talented track and field athlete — something he passed onto his son — Trevor certainly wasn’t a top contender for the Olympics, and it’s not even certain that he competed in the Millrose Games. It seems more likely, then, that he was simply trying to give himself a boost in front of the cameras.