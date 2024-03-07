Are Amy and Johnny from season 6 of ‘Love is Blind’ still together?

Only one successful couple emerged from Love is Blind season 6, following a contentious season full of unexpected twists, turns, betrayals, and infighting. Despite the many hurdles in front of them, however, Johnny and Amy made it all the way down the aisle.

Easily among the strongest pairings of the season, Johnny and Amy were early standouts for many viewers. They didn’t deliver up nearly as much delicious drama as their fellow love-seekers, but they did form a strong foundation for what will hopefully be a successful marriage.

Ahead of their big day, Johnny and Amy only really had one hurdle blocking their path, but it was a big one. Their discussion over birth control and family planning was ongoing over the course of the entire season, and by the time they walked down the aisle, they still hadn’t come to a decision on how to tackle it. Neither half of the pair felt prepared to start a family yet, and Johnny, in particular, was adamant that they use the best possible birth control to prevent a pregnancy. With condoms as an easy first step, the pair was only left with two valid alternatives: Hormonal birth control, or a vasectomy.

By the time their wedding day rolled around, Johnny had yet to get the clip — and had seemingly taken a vasectomy off the table — and Amy hadn’t yet started birth control, which could potentially put her at risk of vascular issues. It didn’t arise as a major issue during their nuptials, but as they dig into their first year of marriage, it might. For some, it may not be a marriage-ending issue, but for Johnny and Amy, it could be.

Are Johnny and Amy still married?

The timelines in Love is Blind can be a bit confusing for viewers to follow, since filming takes place months ahead of the season’s actual debut. Johnny and Amy’s time in the pods, their blossoming romance, and their eventual wedding all happened nearly a year ago. That’s a lot of time for things to change.

That’s on top of how different life surely becomes once the cameras are off. The entire beginning of Johnny and Amy’s relationship transpired on camera, and leaving the spotlight to properly get their relationship off the ground must have been a freeing experience. It also opened the doors for more disagreements about their choice of birth control, however, and that conversation has long been a sticking point for the pair.

Amy could face serious health repercussions as a result of going on hormonal birth control, and that’s on top of her overall desire to avoid interfering with her body’s natural chemistry. Johnny could also face side-effects from getting a vasectomy, but they are markedly less serious than those Amy would be dealing with. There is also a chance — between 5 – 10% — that Johnny’s vasectomy wouldn’t be reversible, and this fact, more than anything, seemed to sour him on the idea of the procedure.

Which, as usual, plants the responsibility in the woman’s lap. Ahead of their wedding, it seemed Amy and Johnny were left with only one real choice — either take their chances with solely condoms, or see Amy get on birth control. That or break up to avoid an unplanned pregnancy, a possibility that’s haunting many viewers.

The contestants on Love is Blind are barred from oversharing aspects of their lives outside the show during a certain timeframe, which typically stretches from their initial casting to the show’s big reunion episode. That episode is slated to release on March 13, and it will serve as our confirmation of the status of Amy and Johnny’s relationship. The pair did get married in the show’s finale episode, and they seem perfectly content based on a perusal of social media, but they’re not at liberty to expose the state of their relationship just yet.

We’ll find out for sure when the reunion episode drops, but for now things are looking good for Johnny and Amy. They still follow one another on Instagram — something that’s not true for several of their Love is Blind co-stars — and, while their posts to social media are cryptic, they have an energy of joy that fans are hoping spells good news.