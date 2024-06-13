BTS Getty
Why did BTS go to the army?

In South Korea, you can’t escape the call of duty.
Recently, the K-pop community buzzed with excitement as Jin, the eldest member of BTS, completed his military service and returned to civilian life.

As one of the most successful and influential musical acts in the world, BTS has achieved unparalleled success, breaking records and capturing the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. Thus, Jin’s return marked a significant milestone not only for him but also for the entire band, as it provided a rare opportunity for all members who are currently enlisted to reunite.

Following Jin, J-Hope and Suga quickly joined the military. By the end of 2023, the remaining members, Jung Kook, V, Jimin, and RM, had also begun their respective terms of service, with V engaging in some kind of special operations for the first few weeks.

All South Korean citizens must serve in the military

South Korea’s mandatory military service mandates all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 to serve in the military for about 18 to 21 months. There are a few exceptions to this rule. For example, athletes who win medals in the Olympic Games or Asian Games, as well as classical musicians and dancers who win certain international competitions, can be exempt from service or have their service term reduced.

The conscription system has been in place since 1957, primarily due to the ongoing tensions with North Korea and the need to maintain a strong military deterrent. The length of service can vary slightly: 

  • Army and Marine Corps: 18 months 
  • Navy: 20 months 
  • Air Force: 21 months

Naturally, this has stirred up all sorts of debates and controversies. Some argue that BTS should be exempt entirely given their massive economic and soft power impact for the country. An oft-cited report found that BTS was bringing in a staggering $3.6 billion per year to the South Korean economy—talk about major bang for the buck!  Others say it wouldn’t be fair for them to receive special treatment.

In response to the unique position of K-pop stars, the South Korean government, in 2020, revised the Military Service Act. This new law, informally known as the “BTS Law,” allows entertainers to postpone their military service until the age of 30. This amendment enabled Jin, who was on the cusp of hitting the big 3-0 in December 2022, to delay his enlistment.

Finally, in October 2022, BTS’s management company announced that all seven members would fulfill their military service, with Jin being the first to enlist. So, amidst all the back-and-forth, BTS has handled the situation with a lot of grace and maturity in my opinion

The planned reunion of the group in 2025 is highly anticipated, as it promises the return of BTS not just as global superstars, but as young men who have fulfilled their duties to their country.

