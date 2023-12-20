Did BTS disband?

Recently, being an ARMY hasn’t been easy. As we bid farewell to the “tannies” in anticipation of the challenging yet inevitable (though entirely avoidable) military conscription, we must come to terms with the fact that BTS is pausing all activities.

And yes, I understand that we are all in denial. While we grapple with the temporary loss of BTS, there’s still plenty of content to consume, ranging from documentaries to film concerts and the well-known musters. It’s a lot, but for ARMY, this means endless hours of content featuring our boys. However, you may still be wondering what the future holds for BTS.

Since 2025 is just over a year away, the lingering question about BTS’ future remains somewhat unclear – especially after witnessing many groups disband following military service. But is BTS destined to be one of them?

Is BTS disbanding?

As far as we know, no, BTS is not disbanding. While their reunion is only planned for a year and a half from now, the group has assured fans time and time again that a comeback is in the works. All of the members have eagerly shared their wish to be reunited on stage, even if some of them will be spending time together while undergoing mandatory conscription.

Moreover, the group recently renewed their contract with their parent company, HYBE, which ties them to the industry until 2026. While this brings a more peaceful state of mind for ARMY all over the world—who can rest assured that BTS is planning a return – we all know that BTS has been on the brink of disbanding before.

In 2018, the group made various public appearances where they candidly opened up about that year being one of the toughest for the members. With skyrocketing success and limitless ambition, the musicians were understandably overwhelmed with work and unsure about what the future held for them. Recently, in BTS Monuments Beyond the Star, the members admitted they had considered not renewing their contracts.

“The company wanted us to renew our contracts. It wasn’t a bad proposal for us, but the members had differing opinions,” said Jin. “All of us had thought a lot about quitting. We felt a lot of pressure from it all. And we were scared. There was no one to ask for advice,” continued SUGA. Ultimately, this means that BTS considered disbanding, but thankfully, it’s all in the past.

All in all, ARMY, we can sleep soundly knowing that the boys will be back with renewed contracts and without any disbanding rumors. We can trust that 2025 will be their year.