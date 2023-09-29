Review: ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is a meditative, slow-burn fantasy worth tuning in for the promise of something more

Note: This review covers episodes 1-4 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

10 years after embarking on a quest to defeat the Demon King, a band of four heroes return home to the uproarious applause of the kingdom’s citizens. There’s Himmel the hero, Eisen the dwarven warrior, Heiter the priest, and they’re all basking from the end of a dark era. And then there’s Frieren the elven mage who, true to her ancestry, is hundreds of years older than her human companions. For the title hero, saving the world isn’t all fireworks and festive drinking. This is the most intriguing hook to Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s status as a potential major player in the fantasy genre.

With Frieren as the anime’s focal point, the series premiere examines this unique character’s perspective through the slice of life fantasy lens. Plot isn’t the emphasis here, nor action; in fact, there’s little movement across the 90-minute runtime at all. Instead, Beyond Journey’s End explores Frieren’s inner turmoil of loneliness as she reunites with old friends, and new friends, learning life lessons about death, regrets, and companionship. It’s a theme-heavy hour and a half, and while those unfamiliar with the manga (myself included) may tune out halfway through, it’s worth sticking it out to the end.

Image via Madhouse/TOHO Animation

You wouldn’t be faulted for wondering where the story is going — if there even is a story — or whether Beyond Journey’s End‘s conceit works better as a film instead of a series. How much longevity does a concept like this really have? But anime beginnings can be a slow burn. By the end of episode 4, however, Frieren’s motivation, which we won’t spoil here, becomes clear. It’s difficult to discuss details without ruining it, but with the promise established between creators and viewer, it’s inevitable that the show will lead toward high-stakes action, if that’s what you’re waiting for.

That’s not to signal that Beyond Journey’s End is a slog. It’s far from it. Studio Madhouse wastes no expense on the gorgeous, Ghibli-esque animation and its aching violin score. There’s something truly heartbreaking about Frieren’s situation, about an eternal life of constant loss and solitude. Imagine reliving the death and rebirth of the hero’s journey over and over again. And then over again. Then think of the Doctor from Doctor Who and their primary dilemma – what would be the lesser of two evils: Traveling the universe alone, or forming meaningful companionship, albeit temporary? Like Doctor Who, Beyond Journey’s End stakes an optimistic stance toward forming relationships, even if the protagonist doesn’t quite agree.

In this world, death is a human luxury, a celebration, and an elven burden. There’s a complete time disparity between Frieren and her troupe. What we’d imagine as practically an entire lifetime, a decade-long journey, is nothing for her. It’s not even the length of a chapter in a book; it’s a short scene. It’s fleeting in the grand scheme. Nail that point home further when 50 years literally blinks in the span of a montage, and it’s understandable why she appears so aloof, so indifferent to human emotion. Perhaps nihilistic, even. Life doesn’t end for Frieren; it just keeps going.

Time, while jarring during certain moments, moves quickly across the premiere, and you just have to keep up. It’s difficult grounding oneself in such a fast-moving world, but it’s an equally impressive feat to cover so much history in such little time. Expect to flashback to the 10-year adventure, learning more about the main crew and Frieren’s relation to each hero, for some necessary levity. But expect also to travel decades forward to meet Fern, an orphan child key to her growth.

Image via Madhouse/TOHO Animation

Emblematic heroes lost to time is another interesting concept explored here. Depicted merely through a statue, what was once a shining representation of triumph and might have rusted, surrounded by unkempt foliage and complacent villagers. Perhaps cynically, Beyond Journey’s End argues how the hero fades to time across peaceful generations, losing relevancy until the next inevitable calamity, and the next hero, emerges. There’s a poignant truth in there.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is for anyone who has read The Lord of the Rings, The Hunger Games, or Harry Potter, and has wondered, “what happens after the good guys win?” When the 10-year journey ends and the world resets to an era of peace, how do our heroes live out the rest of their lives? That’s exactly what this anime intends to answer, and mostly succeeds at doing so in the first batch of episodes.