‘All I want is Wingstop’: Hangry tantrum inadvertently creates a metal banger for the ages

One woman's raging hunger for wings resulted in a bizarrely fun meme. At least she knew what she wanted to eat.

TikTok can be known for generating some really interesting trends that probably wouldn’t get as much attention on any other platform. One of which involves a girl who is really passionate about Wingstop and ended up earning over 2 million likes on Barstool Sports and a creative rock cover because of it.

Where did the “All I want is Wingstop” song come from?

The original video, posted on the Barstool Sports TikTok account, shows a girl yelling at her friends from the passenger seat of a car.

According to the video, she has just worked a 10-hour shift, hasn’t eaten all day, and all she wants is Wingstop. Her friends laughed at her as she screamed at them to drive in a hangry rage, a feeling that many know well.

After being tagged in the angry but impassioned video, @DrewOnTheKit decided it deserves a remix.

How have TikTok users responded to the video?

TikTok viewers seemed to love, delight, and even relate to the video. Many of them claimed they’d watched the banger on repeat and others said they totally sympathized with the girl who was hungry and just wanted some Wingstop.

“Protect this woman she’s a hard worker,” commented one viewer. Another said, “As someone who works long hours and gets angry, I feel you lady lmao.”

Others loved the rhythm. “This slaps. Goes hard. This hit differently,” said one commenter. “I’m here for this. It’s in repeat. I think I’m at 30 views. I can’t stop,” another added.

@Ele5ment had a different take on the video: “I’m honestly just impressed she knows what she wants to eat. Bravo.”

One commenter even suggested a Wingstop collaboration. The impassioned plea for a stop at the fast food restaurant mixed with hard rocks beats of Drew On The Kit, is sure to make quite the advertisement opportunity.

The remix earned more than 16 million views and 1.3 million likes.

Drew On The Kit has hundreds of videos where he adds his rhythmic skills to viral videos. Even his bio says, “Adding music to life helps me understand it better.”

To see more videos like this, follow @DrewOnTheKit on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube. And here’s hoping that girl got her Wingstop.