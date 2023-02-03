Andrew Tate has claimed he’s bald by choice, but new photo evidence suggests otherwise

It doesn’t seem like Andrew Tate is much enjoying his time behind bars, where the misogynist so-called influencer ostensibly does not have access to razors and other personal grooming tools.

After being arrested alongside his brother Tristan Tate as part of a human trafficking investigation on Dec. 29, the pair have remained in Romanian custody, where their detention has been extended twice over fears of the brothers leaving the country. On Jan. 20, a Romanian court extended the Tates pre-trial detention for a second time until Feb. 27, which they unsuccessfully attempted to appeal this week.

Tate arrived for the Feb. 1 hearing at a Bucharest courthouse, where he was photographed handcuffed and being escorted by police. As the photos began to hit the internet, people couldn’t help noticing that the 36-year-old — who has previously told fans that his trademark shaved dome was intentional — seemed to be suffering from a bit of the old male pattern baldness.

“Can’t believe he had the audacity to claim he’s bald by choice,” tweeted Twitch streamer Hasan Abi, along with a photo of Tate at the courthouse, looking absolutely nothing like the picture of a man who is “bald by choice.”

cant believe he had the audacity to claim he’s bald by choice pic.twitter.com/xlqxpLB5nL — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 2, 2023

Others have similarly made jokes about Tate’s hair, or thinning lack thereof, since he was arrested.

the other inmates getting blinded by andrew tate’s bald ass head when he walks into prison pic.twitter.com/HJrap4r6fw — EM 🪷 (@uhhmmily) December 30, 2022

Is anyone going to tell Andrew Tate that Alpha males don’t go bald and have weak chins? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/szhZXhHJvZ — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 2, 2023

Andrew Tate saying he’s “bald by choice” is like saying I have a small weenie by choice. True asf pic.twitter.com/RyftPwq9WW — P4P#1 Volk (@TopMMAContent) February 3, 2023

whenever I see andrew tate I wonder how upset he is about being bald. Like, being bald is nothing to be embarrassed about but you just know he lies awake at night with his perfectly smooth head rolling uncontrollably around the pillow — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) December 28, 2022

When you drop a lollipop on the carpet https://t.co/K33hPKwIUG — IG: at_azim (@_unfunny) February 3, 2023

Tate was famously apprehended just days after trolling teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, which inadvertently caused many on social media to mistakenly attribute the arrest to a pizza box in a followup video he posted. As part of the investigation, Romanian authorities seized a number of the brothers assets including 15 of the luxury cars Tate had previously bragged about to Thunberg, at least 10 properties, and cash and watches totaling almost $4 million.

As of this week, the Tates were still being held on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group along with two other women who were arrested at the time, but charges have yet to be filed.