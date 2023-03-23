Andrew Tate’s friend and successor slammed for threatening to shoot rival

Following yesterday’s bad news for Andrew Tate, in which his detainment while being investigated for human trafficking was again extended for another 30 days, his friends on the outside aren’t doing him any favors.

As we reported last week, Tate’s successor made threats that earned, of all things, a fairly humorous response from the man he threatened. Now, more have come forward to slam the social media influencer and not just for the recent gun-touting incident.

Back in August, and following Andrew Tate’s initial ban from social media — though Elon Musk later took over Twitter and unbanned him from the bird app — he and his brother Tristan named their friend and fellow social media star, Nicolas “Niko” Kenn De Balinthazy their successor. Nicolas is better known by the social media world as Sneako.

The passing of the torch, which was mostly a live phone call from Tristan to Sneako, happened on Sneako’s now-banned YouTube channel, proving that he is indeed following in Tate’s footsteps.

Sneako now finds himself embroiled in drama with other social media influencers and popular streamers, leading him to wave a gun on a recent live stream and make threats toward his latest rival — a hugely popular YouTuber named Charles White — who is more familiar to his more than 12 million subscribers as Penguinz0 on YouTube.

After Sneako and White had been going back and forth for weeks sharing their dislike for each other, White made a video that has since gone viral in which he refers to Sneako as a “sensitive fu**ing loser.”

White’s insult was a response to what happened on Sneako’s live stream on Rumble, to which White explains, “He (Sneako) started dancing around with a gun and threatening to come shoot me. So, he kept saying, ‘You’re in Tampa, right? I’m gonna come see you.’”

In the video, Sneako can be seen smiling and bragging about his gun. It’s like watching someone’s ego grow before your eyes. There has so far been no actual shooting, thankfully, but something incredibly humorous was pointed out by White which later only angered Sneako further.

After threatening White, Sneako showed his gun to the screen again and took off both mags. He then showed the magazines to the screen and happily declared, “You wanna watch my clips? Watch my clips! Watch my clips!” Clearly, Sneako thought he was showing the clip to his gun. In White’s video response, he then subtly showed off his gun collection and pointed out that Sneako does not even know what a clip is, saying, “What you have there is not clips. These are mags.”

The video of White educating Sneako has already earned over 10 million views.

Sneako, not interested in being educated, decided that if White met him in person that he wouldn’t say such things to him. However, anyone who has painfully watched Sneako knows that this has happened before. Unable to control his ego, Sneako has been down the road of challenging YouTubers to fights and one of them — Brandon Buckingham — actually took him up on it. When he showed up for the fight, Sneako backed out claiming he was just joking.

The manliness of Andrew Tate’s successor would even make Andrew Tate embarrassed.

Since the extreme reaction that Sneako had to White, other extremely popular YouTubers have come out in defense of White while thoroughly slamming Sneako.

The numerous responses include Mori – who claims that Sneako has lost his mind.



They also include SomeOrdinaryGamers, who have called Sneako a terrible, pathetic person. Dumpy claims that Sneako is now officially cancelled. Brandon Buckingham, the man Sneako backed out of a fight with, understandably calls Sneako a coward in a video that already has over a million views. YouTubers even slammed Sneako’s own “you wouldn’t say that to me in person” response, with Pegasus calling it pathetic and Internet Anarchist summing up his reaction by calling it a horrible response, and earning over a million views in the process.



Yet, despite it all, the one response that might actually be bothersome to Sneako is Aba’s reaction to it all. Aba, something of a former friend to Sneako, is one-half of the absurdly popular Aba N Preach duo, who tend to be more positive and level-headed than their fellow YouTubers in the odd “what is manliness?” corner of the social media space that Andrew Tate once dominated.

Aba held respect for Sneako at one time but has watched him fall from his popular ego-filled pedestal and become something that no one would ever expect him to be. Keep in mind, Sneako was once a thought-provoking YouTuber who has since become a misogynist who admitted to hating on women, admitted that he watches his girlfriend sleep with other men, and blatantly insults and threatens people seemingly daily. His masculinity, which he holds so dear, is now practically non-existent. He even admits how much of a fool he has become.

In a recent Aba N Preach YouTube video, Aba, in response to all of the recent madness, surprisingly says, “Sneako, I think it’s time for you to get over the fact that you’re a cuck. It’s ok. It’s what you are.”

Sneako has yet to respond with any video “clips.”