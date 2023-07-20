‘Can you do dial-up internet next?’: Man’s mimicry of a Keurig coffee maker is so good, it’s dumbfounding

Voice actors and singers are talented and all, but have you ever enjoyed the creations of someone skilled in vocal mimicry?

You’re about to, once you get past my ramblings and onto the linked video, which features a shockingly skillful re-creation of one of the most innocuous things on the planet. Sure, some people can mimic former President Obama’s voice to near-perfection, but TikTok creator Devon Bowker boasts an even more impressive talent: The ability to perfectly mimic the sound of a Keurig coffee maker as it produces that sweet speedy bean juice.

I know, it doesn’t sound like much of anything, but anyone who’s experienced a Keurig’s clamorous, bothersome path to producing coffee knows just how much noise those things produce. Noises that are perfectly replicated in @devonthenatureguy’s recent clip.

The video is gorgeously simplistic, as Bowker sits in his car and provides viewers with his “impression of a Keurig coffee maker.” Over the course of just under one minute, our man absolutely nails the prompt, even delivering the strange bubbling, slurping sounds that polish off the Keurig process. The only thing missing is that final caffeinated prize.

Look, this video isn’t going to solve the world’s issues, but man is it entertaining to watch. I imagine it fails to impress those who’ve yet to enjoy the convenience of a Keurig, but those of us in the know are well aware of how spot-on he really is. Not to mention the flawless comedy inherent in his silly video, as he reproduces a sound that no one would ever think to ask for.

The comedy certainly wasn’t lost on viewers, who rushed to the comment section to praise Bowker’s skill. They praised the blossoming vocal talent for “transporting” them into a real kitchen with a real, functioning, Keurig, and one even pitched a career in voice work for Bowker.

“I think if you did this in front of Lorne Michaels he’d put you on SNL,” user @carls wrote. Praise of Bowker’s “amazing,” “outstanding,” and “brilliant” performance litters the comment section, along with requests for him to take on other innocuous sounds, like dial-up internet.

He’s yet to deliver on that specific request, but Bowker has taken his talents to other coffee machines. He’s been refining his Nespresso impression for several weeks now, and his first attempt at SpongeBob‘s Painty the Pirate is already spot-on. He’s even getting donations from some of those major coffee brands, which really locks in how skillful those recreations are.