‘Close enough, welcome back Sia’: Woman’s attempt to give herself DIY curtain bangs results in hilarious throwback makeover

Picture this. It’s late at night. You’re home alone. You’re two hours deep into a TikTok rabbit hole of Sabrina Carpenter videos.

Her concert videos, outfits, the latest “Juno” position, and perfect hair. You cannot give enough. After watching enough videos you begin to convince yourself that you, too, should rock a perfectly coiffed curtain bang.

After a few more you’re convinced that you can achieve that yourself, right then and there, with scissors meant to cut paper only. And that’s where it all goes downhill. This may or may not have been Rikki’s thought process when she whipped out her camera and a pair of crafting scissors in an attempt to cut her own Sabrina Carpenter bangs.

The TikToker pulled a section of way too much hair from way too far back on her head and got to chopping. The second she was done you could see instant regret flood her face. She then made light of her blunt chop by head-banging to “Last Resort” by Papa Roach, subtly comparing her new bangs to the classic emo style.

Much like Rikki, the commenter’s jaws are on the floor at her very unfortunate at-home haircut. Many people encouraged her to maybe watch a video before attempting to execute a DIY haircut, several of them wondering why that wouldn’t be her first step.

Others issued corrections to her technique, encouraging her to use smaller sections, cut less hair, and section out her bangs to be from the front of her head instead of the back. A few people had some clever jokes to make about her curtain bangs mishap, calling them blinds bangs instead and noting that she got a whole home redesign instead of just putting in curtains.

Then of course there’s the obvious reference to the originator of the thick blunt bang: Sia. Viewers happily welcomed the singer in the comment section, joking about Rikki’s spitting image.

If you’re ever knee-deep into a rabbit hole and want to find yourself a little more Sabrina than Sia, it may be best to wait and schedule an appointment with a professional. But if your transformation really can’t wait another second, there are hundreds of tutorial videos online from real licensed professionals.

According to Brad Mondo, the internet’s favorite stylist, the best way to start is by making sure that your hair is wet. Then, Section off your face-framing hair in a triangular shape. Do not grab it from the back of your head like Rikki did. Keep the sections divided down the center where your part is and pull the first to the other side to cut it. Cut to your desired length parallel to your part. Then repeat on the other side.

The best way to execute this is with actually haircutting scissors, not craft scissors or kitchen shears. If you’re really feeling fancy, you can add some face-framing layers. There’s no guarantee that this at-home haircut will turn out just like Sabrina’s but if you follow a tutorial it probably won’t turn out like Rikki’s, or should we say Sia’s, either.

