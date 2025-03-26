A documentary about the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl is in the works because who said Hollywood was out of original ideas?

In between all the Marvel sequels and live-action remakes, I was among those who declared sometime ago that Hollywood was out of original ideas… and then the ‘hawk tuah’ girl came along.

The girl in question is Haliey Welch, who if you recall, became an overnight sensation last year when her soundbite describing how to provide, shall we say… oral lubrication, went earth-shatteringly viral last year. So omnipresent was the moment that Welch hitherto became known simply as the ‘hawk tuah girl,’ and while she went on to capitalize on the virality with a top-charting podcast, she’s now (somewhat inexplicably) getting the documentary treatment.

That’s right, in a true sign of the times, Welch’s journey from unknown voxpop respondent to instant meme will be the subject of an upcoming documentary. It’s being developed by Bungalow Media + Entertainment — who have elsewhere produced documentaries about Little Richard and Jeffrey Epstein — and it’s said to chronicle Welch’s “unexpected rise to fame [and] the scrutiny that followed,” as well as “expose the incredible power social media has to crown and crucify its internet darlings,” per an official logline.

I’d say I’m surprised, but in a world where a viral TikTok scandal is being adapted for TV and The Real Housewives forms the basis of a movie starring Jennifer Lawrence, no headline out of Hollywood can truly shock me these days. Speaking of the upcoming documentary in a press statement, producer Brian Friedman said (per Deadline) that the project “will serve as both an inspiring and entertaining story of Haliey’s journey, and a lens into what it means to navigate the risks and rewards that come with living in the public’s eye.”

A Hawk Tuah Girl documentary is in the works.



Developed by the studio behind ‘Cyber Sleuths: The Idaho Murders’ and ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/DxVeYuxSjy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 25, 2025

As for who will appear in the documentary, Deadline reports that it will include interviews with both Welch and the people closest to her. It will chart her initial withdrawal from the public eye in the immediate aftermath of the viral moment to her eventual embracement of her 15 minutes of fame, as well as documenting her involvement in a cryptocurrency scandal towards the end of last year. Addressing all the speculation about her life while announcing the project, Welch said she “hope[s] y’all been enjoying the crazy stories about ‘my life’ unfold on social media.”

“First, I was dead. Then pregnant. Now I’m wanted by Interpol and in jail! Luckily, we’ve been working with Bungalow to start spilling the tea and the truth is actually even more bizarre than you think.” Welch also shared a teaser in which she mocked all the rumors that have circulated about her in recent months, in what marked her first Instagram post since early-December. “What’d I miss?”, she wrote in the teaser’s caption.

News of the documentary adds to reports last year that Welch was getting a reality television show, but it’s not known whether the documentary is separate from that rumored series. Whatever the case, this story has made one thing clear — I need to get myself a viral moment because at this rate, it seems internet stardom is the only way I can afford a carton of eggs.

