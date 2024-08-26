Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Photo montage of stock photo from Getty Images of a businessman and lawyer discussing and advice on contract documents and screengrabs from a TikTok video where a daughter confronts her dad about stealing her inheritance money.
Screengrabs via TikTok/happiestofficial/Photo via Getty Images
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Lawyer up, sweet pea, get that money back’: Daughter finds out her dad has stolen her inheritance and blown it on a failing business

It's easy to see why the granddad left his money to his granddaughter and not his son.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 11:17 am

Money can often bring out the worst in people. One girl was robbed of her inheritance and possibly her future after her impulsive dad decided to invest the money left to her by her grandad in a restaurant.

Recommended Videos

The moment the 17-year-old confronts the older man about the money has been making the rounds online via a TikTok account that reshares people’s viral videos, under the handle @happiestofficial. Though We Got This Covered has not been able to trace the original video or find out the identities of the father and daughter, the clip has gathered 1.2 million views and received strong reactions from users of the short-form content app.

In it, the dad confesses to investing his daughter’s inheritance into a friend’s restaurant called The Dog and Duck Bistro, except it was more like a bailout than anything else. “The reason it was a failing is because it needed more money,” the man tries to justify as he grasps at straws. Well, that makes it clear as rain why the granddad decided to skip a generation when choosing a new home for his assets.

The younger woman is understandably perplexed, especially because every time she attempts to explain why the dad is out of line, he keeps correcting her by saying the money isn’t hers, but theirs and that she is too young to understand the situation (we have all heard that at least once in our lifetimes). “I know more about, and are more worldly wise than what you are,” he attempts to argue.

As a final blow that is more like an admission of guilt, the dad exclaims in the heat of the argument, “He [the grandad] had no right giving it [the money] to you, he should have given it to me.” Everyone watching can tell the man had been holding on to that grudge for a long time.

@happiestofficial

This was meant to be for my future 🤬 #dadsoftiktok #inheritance #grandadsoftiktok #heartbroken

♬ original sound – Happiest – Happiest

“There it was. Right at the end,” one viewer commented. “That’s the real reason he did it,” another added. “That’s the real reason he did it,” a third agreed. Everyone else was telling the unidentified girl to lawyer up and wondered about the legal implications of the video. How did this happen? How could he have gotten access to the money? Some speculated that maybe he was the trustee in charge of his daughter’s trust fund.

According to The Gazette, a beneficiary can accuse a trustee of breach of trust if they mismanage the trust assets, transfer them to a beneficiary that should not have received them, or engage in self-dealing — a term for when the trustee takes advantage of their position to act in his or her own interests instead of those of the beneficiary.

Of course, we don’t know the specifics of this particular situation, but it sounds like the girl might have legal legs to stand on if she decides to get her money back. At the very least, as one TikToker suggested, she “better tell Dave to put [her] name on that restaurant deed because it sounds like [she] now [owns] a restaurant.”

We would love to see how this story plays out, but alas, we still do not know the real social media accounts of the people in the video. Still, we wish this girl the best of luck, it sounds like she needs it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.