‘DBI’ meaning on TikTok, explained

There are so many TikTok terms that get thrown around that users of the popular social media app may get confused on how to read these slang words and abbreviations. When terms like “boy math” get trendy, many TikTok users end up lost. That’s why we investigate these terms to help you out!

The abbreviated term “DBI” has started popping up more frequently on TikTok in the last year, confusing many users who had previously never seen the term. But what does “DBI” stand for? And what does it mean overall?

What does ‘DBI’ on TikTok mean?

It can be tricky to understand TikTok slang that you aren’t familiar with, especially when others around you are already well-verse in its meaning. The slang term abbreviation “DBI” has been linked to the British slang phrase, “Don’t Beg It.” The exact use of this term tends to vary in meaning depending on the source of explanation. This likely is just a result of terms evolving in meaning over time.

The most popular interpretation of “Don’t Beg It” is that it’s a callout to someone who is trying too hard in some area. This could be someone who is trying to be cool, pretty, or impressive. It usually implies that recipient of “DBI” is embarrassing themselves with their level of desperation. It can be used in earnest or jokingly, but it is typically used insultingly towards a person.

Some TikTok users have used the term “Don’t Beg It” more broadly, as a way to tell someone who is asking for too much to stop. In this example, the person may be bugging them to go out on a date, or lend them some cash. The person who does not want to may tell them “DBI” as a way to decline.