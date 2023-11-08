TikTok Creator Marketplace explained

There’s a lot more to the TikTok social media app that just scrolling through a custom feed of short-form videos. Not only can you post videos for other followers, but you can even capitalize on that attention if TikTok deems you worthy.

Beyond the TikTok shop and another other way to make money as a creator on TikTok, the TikTok Creator Fund, the TikTok Creator Marketplace is the premier place to get some cash for videos as an influencer. The most advantageous feature of the TTCM is that it gives creators more power and choice over what they endorse.

What is the TikTok Creator Marketplace?

The TikTok Creator Marketplace, also referred to simply as TTCM, is an internal application made specifically for successful creators on the TikTok app. Successful is a definition set by TikTok itself, determined by video content, follower count, and engagement numbers. Once joined, creators use TikTok Creator Marketplace to get brand deals and sponsored videos. TTCM is essentially a profile where influencers can advertise their availability to make sponsored content, and where brands can approach these creators with offers for sponsorships.

Buried within the TikTok app, you still won’t be able to find the TikTok Creator Marketplace, unless you know where to look. It’s placed within your settings, in a similar spot to where you block and unblock users of the app. Still, the feature will not appear for you unless you been invited and accepted within the program.

How to join the TikTok Creator Marketplace

One of the things that makes the TikTok Creator Marketplace so elusive to those who want to know more about it is that not anyone can join in on the fun. In order to join the TikTok Creator Marketplace, you need to first be invited to apply for it. Then, you need to submit an application and await approval. Only then can a TikTok creator have access to the TTCM and be able to begin making brand deals.

TikTok has not been too transparent on what numbers will get you to the level of a TikTok Creator Marketplace invitation, but this is nothing new for TikTok. The numbers for other programs, like the Creator Fund, have been similarly ambiguous. This is likely because the necessary stats fluctuate over time due to competition growth, demand for the TTCM, and a variety of other factors. If you want to join the TTCM, the best method is to focus on growing your profile and audience.