DC fans are torn on the ultimate Black Adam showdown

DC fans debated on who is worthy to fight against Black Adam after a fan edit of the anti-hero faced against another iconic DC character was posted on social media.

A photo appeared on the DC Cinematic subreddit showing Black Adam facing Superman, similar to the style of Batman vs. Superman. The Reddit user also shared the edit on Twitter with the caption “Expected Showdown”.

According to the thread creator, his dream match-up is Henry Cavill as Superman, facing off against Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. But other DC fans argued Shazam was more appropriate for a superhero duel, given Black Adam is a Shazam spin-off.

Others believe that this match-up is perfect and would like to see it, some even rooting for Black Adam to defeat the son of Krypton.

This would be every DC fans dream if it weren’t for all the studio malpractice behind it https://t.co/3uNc3P8ph8 — Big JΩhn (@JohnWarpower) June 8, 2022

Other ideas included Batman or Wonder Woman, both perfectly worthy opponents in their own right.

Black adam is the better fighter it will be more interesting if he fights Batman or wonder woman — Edrox interactive (@EDROXinc) June 7, 2022

We don’t know what cameos await in Black Adam, but some posters were shared online with Johnson’s character side by side with other members of the Justice Society of America. Johnson hyped up the film before the world premiere, saying the “hierarchy of power in the DC universe will change”.

Black Adam is Johnson’s superhero debut in the DCEU as he plays the anti-hero, Black Adam. The world premiere of this new superhero film is on June 8, ahead of its global theatre release on October 21.