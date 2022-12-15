Even Truth Social users are making fun of Donald Trump’s new NFTs

The 2024 presidential campaign of former President Donald Trump is … not going great. Not only has he not appeared at a single campaign event since announcing his run, but republican voters are making it clear that they’re not exactly interested in a Trump presidency 2.0 — not sure why!

And this week, Trump certainly did not help his case by teasing a major campaign announcement that is going over with his fanbase like a wet fart.

On Thursday, Trump announced that he is officially selling limited-edition NFT trading cards. Because leave it to Trump to grasp that, much like his political career, NFTs have likewise aged like warm milk.

The cards, which go for $99 a pop and most certainly will not appreciate in value, depict Trump in various fictional and real-life scenarios such as posing alongside the Statue of Liberty, playing golf, riding on an elephant, and depicted as an astronaut, cowboy, and superhero. The purchase also automatically enters users into a sweepstakes to win prizes such as a Zoom call with 45 himself and a group cocktail hour at Mar-A-Lago.

However, one thing that the cards do not do is contribute to Trump’s presidential campaign.

“These Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign,” reads a disclaimer on the website’s FAQ section. “NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates. NFT INT LLC uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Digital LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.”

So all things considered, you really can’t blame Trump supporters for seeing through his most blatant cash grab yet — and many took to his very own platform, Truth Social, to kvetch about the apparent letdown.

“What people need to here [sic] from Trump is ‘My Fellow Americans, the Storm is Upon Us,'” wrote one user, ahead of the announcement. “What will we hear? It better not be some NFT sh*t like John Solomon is predicting.”

“Uhmmm … Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE and support President [Trump] and I have since he came down the escalator and decided to run for President in 2015,” added another. “That being said … The NFT cards are cool for sure, this just isn’t something I would have marketed as a ‘MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT’ to be completely honest.”

One Truth Social user simply commented that the ploy “[makes] me sad,” which one would have to imagine would really get under Trump’s skin. And plenty of others had similar scathing observations.

At any rate, the good news for Trump’s remaining loyalists is that the odds of scoring one of those sweepstakes prizes are probably pretty damn good. Unless he decides to renege, anyway, since if there are two things we know Trump loves are the unwashed masses and making good on a promise. May the odds be forever in MAGA’s favor.