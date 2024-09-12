‘Everything is genetically mine too’: Entitled uncle treats brother’s house and possessions like his own because they’re twins

Doesn’t everyone sit and wonder what it would be like to be a twin?

It’s odd to think about having a sibling who is genetically identical to you. Sure, some people have siblings that look similar, but growing up with a second version of you is a whole different story.

What would it be like to be constantly confused and lumped in with the other? To be virtually thought of as the same person, even though twins often have completely different personalities?

And then once you’re all grown up, your kids would technically, genetically have half of your twin’s DNA. That means that your niece and nephew would genetically be your children. It’s a wild thing to think about, especially for those that don’t experience it.

But for those that do, at least in this particular TikTok, they take that genetically identical thing to heart. To Uncle Daddy Mac, because he and his brother have the same DNA, everything his brother owns is genetically his, too.

He posted a video busting into his twin’s home (claiming it was genetically his). He helped himself to the fridge (again, genetically his), asking his twin’s wife (also genetically his wife, apparently) what time dinner would be served, and when she said she didn’t know he was her husband too, he said that’s what happens when you marry twins.

Commenters are awestruck by the pure audacity of Uncle Daddy Mac, busting into the house as he owned it and even giving his twin’s wife a pat on the side. One person noted that leaving the fridge open was a power move, and another said that the poor wife must get tired of the twin shenanigans. Of course, there were mixed reviews from non-twins in the comments, one even saying that he would’ve been a twin no longer if his brother pulled something like that.

However, a couple of ladies said that they thought it was fun, and wanted to search for a set of twins of their own to marry into. Some people even said that they’re the same way with their twins, brothers, and sisters.

Technically speaking, Uncle Daddy Mac isn’t wrong. According to Live Science, if two sets of twins marry each other, then their children would be just as genetically similar as siblings, because they share about half of each parent’s DNA, and that DNA is the same as each parent’s twin. Still with us?In this case, since the brothers aren’t married to twins, their children would share 50% of their DNA, and 50% from their respective partners. Meaning even the kids are 50% Uncle Daddy Mac’s.

However, there are some cases where environmental factors in the womb cause twin DNA to differ slightly. That means there’s a chance that Uncle Daddy Mac can’t be quite as entitled as he would like.

