Eleven is gifted, or cursed depending on your view of things, her powers are still not fully known as she continues to grow into them, and as we have seen from the last season she is only getting stronger. Stranger Things fans are wondering though, which other character would be the most powerful if they were granted Eleven’s gifts?

Though it is uncertain how exactly Eleven received her gifts we now know that the origin was Number One, Henry Creel. Henry, also known as Vecna, was born with abilities, abilities he honed by being cruel to others resulting in the murder of his mother and sister before he was taken by Dr. Banner and tested on, becoming experiment number one. Dr. Banner then replicated Henry’s abilities in other children and restricted their movement to the lab where they grew up.

Eleven would go on to show herself more powerful than her fellow gifted peers, strong enough to throw One into another dimension after he went on a murder spree within the lab. So far, of all those we have seen with abilities, Eleven has come out on top, even managing to take on One, now Vecna, not once but twice. But with a hellmouth-looking gateway now opened in the center of Hawkins, even Eleven may have a hard job ahead of her.

Much of Eleven’s strength comes from her own resolve, her ability to tap into her inner strength and utilize the trauma she has gone through. Now fans are wondering, what character could possibly be more powerful than Eleven if given her powers.

This seems to have created a huge debate amongst fans on the Reddit thread with almost every character getting a look in. Fans can’t seem to decide what combination of traits would make for the most effective use of Eleven’s abilities.

Many said Dr. Brenner would be quite a scary dude to be given such powers.

His research and intimate knowledge of psychic powers puts him at a major advantage.

Many felt Hopper was the strongest contender. He is one of the most physically capable characters in the whole show and has a huge emotional well he could draw from.

The dude has been to war, been the chief of police in a town constantly facing paranormal threats, been tortured and imprisoned in Russia… he is a beast.

Some made the funny suggestion that Argyle’s use of powers may be a little more beneficent.

This user compares him to the powerful character of Tom Bombadil from the Lord of the Rings novels, a being of vast power yet more inclined to live an independent life, prancing and singing songs.

Thanks to Murray’s recent show of heroism some say he would be an interesting choice.

Eleven often fuels her powers with her rage and if we know anyone that has an anger problem it’s Billy.

Many state that Will is also a good choice, his own trauma, and current struggles would allow him to access the power as well as his love for his friends. We have to remember that Eleven beat Vecna not through anger or hate, but with love.

Though a much-loved character, with a power all of her own, is definitely a strong contender.

Regardless, Eleven’s powers are hers and we will have to see if they will be enough in the oncoming battle that will undoubtably be waged in Stranger Things‘ final season.