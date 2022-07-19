Fans will pay tons of money to see these characters on OnlyFans

Sometimes, fictional characters have a lot of sex appeal, hence why Rule 34 exist. But people are wondering out of all of them, which one of them would run an OnlyFans account. And some of the names listed down… I would be surprised if they didn’t own one.

The question was asked by Reddit user u/Wheelman343 on r/AskReddit as they wondered which fictional character would have an account. Which of these attractive people that we’ve seen in the media have the means to make a side-living to show off their body on the internet.

Multiple names where thrown in by fans. Some suggestions given are a few space captains known for their sex appeal such as Zapp Brannigan from Futurama and Captain Jack Harkness from Doctor Who.

Others pointed towards notable female characters such as Lumpy Space Princess from Adventure Time and Summer from Rick And Morty. Both of them were known to flaunt their beauty to others, especially if they want the guys they like to fall for them.

Some pointed out character who, for some reason, would get support from their mothers to run their accounts, or even subscribe. Listed down in this category were Prince Charming from Shrek and Johnny Bravo — both known to have their mothers support their endeavours.

Some pointed out to narcissistic characters such as Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Trixie Tang from The Fairly Oddparents, Barney Stinson from How I met Your Mother, and Gilderoy Lockhart from Harry Potter. And to be completely honest, I would be surprised if they don’t own an account.

Others listed down superheroes and who wouldn’t. They’re all fit and attractive. And if we learned anything in the Phase 4 MCU, unless you’re a billionaire, you don’t really make that much money as a crime fighter.

And of course, who wouldn’t forget anime and video game characters. There is a reason why multiple characters were designed the way they were

While the idea of OnlyFans is somewhat none existent in most fictional shows, there are characters that according to fans, would 100% have an account. And while it’s a fun thought experiment, we can always rely on fan art and 18+ cosplayers to somewhat fill the void.