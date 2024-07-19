‘Girl, run’: Girlfriend dares to ask her boyfriend why their relationship’s gone downhill, but she instantly regrets it

There are some truly, horrifically, terrible relationships out there, but its rare they end up exposed for the world to see on TikTok.

Recommended Videos

Most people try to keep their worst traits buried, or hidden behind closed doors, but one TikTok user’s boyfriend inadvertently revealed his toxic tendencies to the internet at large, and all because of a simple question. It started off innocently enough, but within moments people were calling for @shelbyywilfong to rapidly exit her relationship.

All due to his response to a question about why he doesn’t touch @shelbyywilfong anymore. He could have gone a million ways with his answer, but few people expected him to personify toxicity with his cruel response.

“It’s just not really IT anymore,” her boyfriend explains, noting that their years-long relationship has simply dimmed his interest in his girlfriend. That would have been vicious enough, but it’s the remainder of his tirade that left people desperately seeking out TikTok’s “red flag guy.”

Explaining that he’s “not that attracted to you as I once was,” this heartless man goes onto call his girlfriend “busted” and emphasizes that he wonders what could have been every time he sees another attractive woman. Apparently he reached this point because he got “so used to” looking at Shelby, and he’s simply over it. He’s not reached the point of leaving — a genuine tragedy for Shelby — but he’s perfectly content to tear her heart out with an unfeeling response.

The TikTok will make any viewer’s blood boil, and its comment section is rife with outraged viewers urging Shelby to head for the hills. Anything — literally anything — has to be better than living with such a weasel of a man, and there’s not a person in the comments who thinks he’s worth another moment of Shelby’s time.

He certainly communicated it the wrong way, but the issues Shelby’s boyfriend so heartlessly detailed are pretty common in relationships once they reach certain benchmarks. The three month mark is a well-known exit ramp for many, and most people are well aware of the “seven year itch,” but as it turns out most relationships are doomed to end right around the two year mark. That’s the most common time for a couple to split, and if there’s anything good in the world, that’s exactly where Shelby and her toxic beau are headed.

There’s not a person in the comment section that’s on board with the way Shelby’s boyfriend treats her, but there seems to be a catch. Quite a few people noted, in subsequent videos — which still feature both halves of the relationship — that it seems to have been a skit. Shelby’s boyfriend reportedly posted the exact same video — questions, response, and all — to his own TikTok page, but in reverse. This prompted most people to assume that it was nothing but rage bait.

If that was the aim, they certainly succeeded. Pretty much everyone who set sights on the video — myself included — found themselves singularly irritated in its wake. If only for that, and the 2.5 million likes the video earned, the couple certainly delivered watchable content, but they’re not earning many fans through their baiting videos.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy