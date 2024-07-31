‘Got myself a pet mole, mate’: German Shepherd discovers world’s most adorable mole, and Pixar has found its next movie

There are few things that the internet loves more than unlikely animal duos. In the beginning days of viral videos, the first ones seemed to be elephants, mice, bunnies, kittens, dogs, and, occasionally, raccoons.

Those viral tales of adorable animal friends inspired many a comic, drawing, and children’s television show but it seems in this age of the internet those more wholesome times have passed us by. Sure there’s a rogue hilarious fail or adorable baby here and there, but these simpler times have passed us by.

That is until Petch of Yorkshire (AKA Andi) on TikTok introduced us to the most adorable of unlikely animal friends and left the internet swooning.

Andi and his dog found a tiny little mole in his yard and posted a video of picking it up and allowing his German shepherd to give the lost mole a nudge and a sniff. The dog instantly fell in love and so did almost 10 million people on the internet.

Upon first impressions, commenters are surprised and surprisingly obsessed with how cute the little mole is. The media has honestly been doing moles dirty when it comes to portraying their cuteness (G-Force, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, etc.) and Andi’s new little mole friend is doing the entire mole community a huge service. His little hands and his soft gray fur? Cuteness overload.

People were also under the impression that moles were much bigger than this little fella and many of them have extremely misconstrued views of moles, thanks once again to how they’re represented in film and TV. A few people said that they thought moles wore glasses and one even noted that as a child they’d thought moles wore construction hats and carried pickaxes.

It’s up for debate whether the dog was going to eat the mole or just wanted a new friend, but it seems Pixar, Disney, Dreamworks, or whoever wants the rights should use this as a prime opportunity for their next heartwarming animal duo film, à la The Fox and the Hound. Clearly, moles are being wildly misrepresented, and German shepherds are not getting that good of a rep either, so we may have a box office hit on our hands.

Of course in this version, the dog is definitely NOT eating the mole.

