‘Hear me out, Shakira, Taylor Swift and Sophie go on and make a video/movie together’: Fierce Shakira hooks nanny up while dragging ex

Shakira‘s new song “El Jefe” (The Boss) is a powerful display of solidarity that takes the support Taylor Swift showed Sophie Turner to another level.

The Colombian superstar shows her powers of empathy in “El Jefe,” a song she recorded with the Mexican-American band Fuerza Regida. The lyrics highlight the adverse experiences of marginalized people working for employers so corrupted by their privilege that they feel entitled to silence whistleblowers and distort reality.

Never one to mince words, Shakira reveals that her nanny, Lilly Melgar was the one who exposed the infidelity of her ex-husband Gerard Piqué to her so that she could make informed decisions. Piqué vindictively dismissed Melgar for telling Shakira the truth about his deception.

According to ABC.net, only 1 out of 2 people are willing to disclose knowledge of an infidelity to an unsuspecting partner out of fear of retaliation in the form of denial, scapegoating, and sabotage.

@devotedly.yours What Shakira did for her nanny is one for the history books! Her new music video “El Jefe” (The Boss) features her LOYAL nanny, Lili Melgar, and tells her story after Pique fired her for having Shakira’s back #shakira #pique #lilimelgar #eljefe ♬ original sound – Nuha

According to El Pais, when Shakira learned that Piqué fired the nanny, she rehired her to care for her sons in Miami. The songstress rewarded Melgar for her loyalty and willingness to risk her job sooner than compromise her integrity. Not only did her virtue inspire “El Jefe,” but — according to TikToker Devotedly Yours — Shakira paid the Bolivian nanny €1 million and 10% royalties to appear in the music video.

And Devotedly Yours’ viewers supported the story by sharing their own opinions on the actions of Shakira.

“Hear me out, Shakira, Taylor Swift and Sophie go on and make a video/movie together.” Which sounds like a great idea to us.

Sophie Turner is rising above Joe Jonas’ smear campaign. The Queen of the North is receiving support from former Game of Thrones co-stars Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, and Nathalie Emmanuel. The girl-power vibe was strong when Turner stepped out with Taylor Swift, her estranged husband’s former girlfriend. Jonas was reportedly “livid” that his two former flames enjoyed a fun night out.

Shakira, Taylor Swift, and Sophie Turner should unite as powerful symbols of how it’s possible to escape a false narrative spun by a vindictive ex when friends have your back.