Hot, steamy footage of Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez making out proved too much for one unsuspecting flight attendee

One man’s decision to speed past a steamy make-out session between Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez has Internet denizens in stitches. Recorded during a flight a video shows a man watching a movie. One of the in-flight entertainment options on the flight in question was the gay romcom Red, White, and Royal Blue. Seemingly unphased by the kissing, the man is apparently unable to maintain his supposed cool with what comes next.

Recommended Videos

The movie features stars Galitzine and Zakhar Perez as the (fictional) Prince of the United Kingdom and the son of a (fictional) President of the United States, who go from enemies to lovers. Classic romcom styling, with a Royal twist. The steamy scene from Red, White, and Royal Blue features the leads passionately making out after overcoming their own doubts about each other and the hesitation to take the first step.

In the video, an anonymous man is watching the scene. But when the kissing morphs into some serious hand-holding (that comes after it is already established as an intimate scene), the man decides enough is enough and speeds past the segment to the intense amusement of the two women recording the video, who can’t contain their laughter and joy.

This in-flight moment was selected as X user @alexgcdiaz’s “favorite Internet moment of all time,” and other X users were feeling the love too! The overwhelming response was one poking gentle fun at the idea someone would fast-forward the least sexy part of the video, but some users showed concern for the fact he was being recorded in the first place.

I love that he watches basically the whole sex scene but it’s the hand holding that does it for him — Ella Louise (@MoreEllaLouise) November 1, 2024

homie watched the whole s*x scene but draws the line at hand holding — Ch Anees Gujjar (@Chaneesgujjar11) November 1, 2024

y'all are way too comfortable recording strangers in public — Kuro 🖤 (@kuuroishi) November 1, 2024

Many X users just wanted to know the name of the movie, which, you know, we totally get it – actors Nicholas and Taylor really sell the scene, and anyone who has not watched the film would be easily tempted to binge-watch it ASAP.

ok but like…what movie is this? — kristin (@fearlesskristn) November 2, 2024

What the name of the movie!?!? — ALIEN SUPERSTAR (@Talkaboutshae) November 2, 2024

But many other users expressed solidarity with the man, stating that they always skipped sex scenes too – especially when they are in a public place.

With people of different ages around, i would definitely fast forward any sex scenes. That's very mindful of him and people made fun of him bec of it — jusi gris (@jusigris) November 1, 2024

In his defense I can’t watch any movie without a sex scene in it. I can’t watch tv with my mom anymore. — 𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 (@GeorgeMossey) November 2, 2024

Many viewers these days are choosing to skip raunchy scenes in movies and TV, so it’s no surprise. Even Prince Harry regrets viewing certain sexy TV scenes!

Heartthrob leads Nicholas and Taylor are no strangers to romcoms or sexy scenes, though, as both men have appeared in a string of romance genre movies and series. Galitzine, who has played several gay characters, has been the focus of speculation about his sexuality. Although Galitzine portrays a prince in Red, White, and Royal Blue, blue blood isn’t far from his veins either as he has his own aristocratic ancestry. Co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez has a history of his own with steamy romance, so it’s easy to see why putting the two together created such a sizzling on-screen display.

Red, White, and Royal Blue was popular enough with viewers that a sequel has been announced, Red, White, and Royal Blue 2, with the leads said to be reprising their roles as the dashing Prince Henry and the handsome Alex. The first movie received largely positive reviews and even though it wasn’t a smash hit critical success, it has its dedicated fans. There currently isn’t a release date for the movie, but it’s expected to air on Amazon Prime, so fans of Nicholas and Taylor’s Prince Henry and Alex can rest assured that they will be able to moon over the next chapter of Alex and Henry’s love story the second it releases.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy