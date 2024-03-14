A large portion of netizens and global influencers are notably reeling after it was reported that TikTok is potentially facing a permanent ban in the U.S. And, considering how massively popular the social site is, it’s no wonder a strong majority of TikTokers are in a huge panic.

In the aftermath of the House vote, politicians have stood by the recent decision, claiming that, aside from being a hub of news and information spread across TikTok, the app’s access to user data represents “a threat to national security,” and that TikTok will only remain in the U.S. if Chinese company ByteDance divests itself from the social app. Influencers and other users that turn a profit on the site have insisted that the ban is ludicrous, and that politicians and the House are focusing on the “wrong issues.”

So with the social app potentially getting the axe, users all across the globe continue to ask questions about the longevity of the app and its overall success in the future — which includes how much money the app will be worth in total this year.

So, how much is TikTok worth in 2024?

Image via TikTok

Prior to the House voting, initial speculation has reported that TikTok as a whole could reach a middle ground in net worth of $50 billion or $100 billion by the end of 2024. Additionally, a percentage increase in ad revenue predicted that these increases could see the social app reach $23.58 billion in ad revenue alone.

With all that being said, the recent ban on TikTok in the U.S. will likely drastically change that estimated number by a lot — especially when millions of viewers from the U.S. might not be allowed to use or engage with TikTok in the future. Last year, it was reported that the social app held a net worth of $80 billion dollars in the U.S., so we’ll simply have to see how much that number changes in 2024.