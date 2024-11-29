‘I swear he is a golden retriever in human form’: Wholesome husband has the sweetest reaction upon seeing wife’s new haircut

With so many red flag stories out there on the internet, sometimes we need a wholesome, pure one to offset the negativity. If you happen to be in need of something heartwarming, look no further than this couple’s TikTok, wherein a husband shows himself to be unlike most male partners in his noticing and subsequent radiant reaction to his wife’s new haircut.

Recommended Videos

Carlo and Sarah, a married Italian man and American woman, have amassed, at the time of this writing, over six million followers on their TikTok account. It is easy to see why so many people have become fans of this couple. They are a beacon of pure adorableness in the midst of a platform that hosts its fair share of toxic couples that likely shouldn’t be together anymore.

Although to be fair, Carlo, true to the male stereotype, does not notice that his wife cut her hair right from the get-go. But he does not take long to take note – one could even consider it record time – and when he does, his reaction would have many women turning to their respective partners and tell them: “This right here is what I would like you to do.”

An example to applaud and follow

Even before perceiving the hairstyle change, Carlo’s attitude upon getting home with what looks like a paper bag with takeout is already adorably charming. No one could refute that this is someone who gives off a gentle and affable aura that is hard not to love.

But it’s when he notices the difference in his partner’s hair length that we get a full glimpse of his delightfully good-tempered personality – and his clearly deep adoration for his wife. It’s hard to argue against the fact that his accent and non-native English level contribute to making his reaction that much more lovable. How can one’s heart not melt when he says, “I fink that make more evidence your beautiful vase”?

“I’m CONVINCED Carlos physically cannot be angry ever,” one netizen commented. Another remarked, “The fact that he doesn’t notice at first because he’s distracted by how much he likes the smell of her cooking 🥰😭”

Other commenters attempted to summon the “Green Flag Guy,” also known as Dustin Poynter, but the Internet personality had already filmed a response to Sarah and Carlo’s healthy relationship dynamics, specifically, to their wholesome Suspect challenge video, wherein both partners seemed unable to utter a single mean word about each other.

Who knows, Dustin might still make another short video on the couple. But, the truth is, he has a lot to work with, considering that nearly every video Sarah and Carlo post contains a wealth of green flags. One commenter on the TikTok above wrote, “If I remember correctly, Carlo started learning English just so he could talk to her,” to which Dustin replied, “THAT IS AMAZING.”

Indeed, Carlo and Sarah seem to be an example to follow in several ways, and hence why they’ve decisively earned all their millions of followers. These two, inspiring in their thriving connection, are sure to continue to entertain with their endearing antics.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy