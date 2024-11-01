‘I’ve never felt more seen’: Relatable ‘suspect’ runs while roasting herself and becomes everyone’s soul sister

This suspect, a TikToker who goes by TikTok Tina, may be guilty of many things, but she’s undeniably guilty of having a stellar sense of humor and brilliant capacity for self-awareness.

The day before Halloween, Tina posted a 2-minute TikTok to her account wherein she’s running like a suspect from the police – perhaps with less urgency – taking part in a new trendy challenge on the social media platform that she’s definitely a contender for winning if there are to be any winners. While she jogs and films herself, Tina also proves to be a talented roast comedian, poking fun at topics that can be considered sensitive and personal like her dating life and her mental health. But that’s precisely why she garnered a legion of netizens who watched the video, cracked a smile, and said, “Hello bestie.”

If you too possess a honed defensive mechanism that’s all about using self-awareness to make fun and laugh at otherwise serious or painful experiences to better cope with reality, Tina is also about to become your new best friend.

Run, Tina, run

Even if you cannot relate to everything Tina describes as going upside-down in her life, there must be at least one item on her list that made you feel like you were staring right in the mirror. “Are we… the same person?” asked one commenter, echoing many others’ sentiments.

Usually, you only get this kind of brutally real talk in private with your closest friends. Most people are not inclined to air their most hurtful, vulnerable truths aloud for the whole Internet to hear (and judge as the Internet does). Truths such as: “Suspect has been in therapy for two years now and still can’t regulate her emotions and fights the urge every single day to not run her abusive, manipulative, cheating, lying, no-good, childish ex over with her f***ing car.”

And, let’s be fair, only two years of seeing a therapist? My sweet summer child, Tina. All joking aside, there is nothing to feel ashamed about not being fully healed after 24 months of therapy. Reaching the understanding that one has certain issues and endeavoring to address these issues with professional help is laudable in and of itself. It indicates the person is actively on the journey to better themselves.

Picking up on the fact that Tina openly talked about “making dating profiles every time she gets bored,” one netizen suggested: “Next time you make a dating profile, you should just put the link to this video as your bio. This is so real and I love it.” It is a good suggestion. If a man watches Tina’s video and is not enamored by her impressive blend of realness and humor, they are not the right man and should swipe left.

To everyone’s delight, the following day, on Halloween, Tina dressed up as Waldo “in hopes that maybe her soulmate will find her” and filmed another “suspect challenge” video just as hilarious as the first one.

From the comments on both her “suspect challenge” TikToks, it is clear Tina conquered countless hearts by being her authentic chaotic self. Being able to laugh at oneself is such a charming quality and Tina, even when roasting herself with the harshest burns, effusively exudes this charm. There is little doubt someday, hopefully in Tina’s near future, a gentleman will come along who’s able to wholly appreciate these priceless qualities.

