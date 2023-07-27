‘I swear they thought I was lying!’: ‘Barbie’ movie leads to reveal of a Mattel doll you have to see to believe

If the Barbie movie has shed light on anything outside of the heinous intricacies of the patriarchy, it’s the sheer size of the iconic doll’s list of many variants; in Greta Gerwig‘s fantasy comedy alone, we saw President Barbie, Lawyer Barbie, Mermaid Barbie, Journalist Barbie, Teen Talk Barbie, and countless other trailblazers cut from the same cloth – and that’s without even getting into the many Kens that populated Barbieland, too.

But if we zoom out beyond the movie and gaze at the wide world of Mattel’s premiere doll, it’s clear that not a single stone was left unturned in the Barbie multiverse, with such iterations as Haunted Beauty Mistress of the Manor Barbie, Empress of the Aliens Barbie, Medusa Barbie, and countless other out-of-left-field dolls having populated toy store shelves over the years.

But some Barbies never hit the shelves at all, and instead lie in wait until Mattel presses that big red button to summon them into the homes of those who need them most, and one such doll has now introduced itself to the wider world on TikTok.

TikTokker @kfunggg recalled the day that she and her mother were about to leave for a Barbie screening, and her mother quickly ran upstairs to collect the single Barbie doll in the house, no doubt to mark her and her daughter as Barbie OGs.

The Barbie in question just happened to be Going Home Barbie, an extremely limited adoption-themed Barbie gifted to families who adopted children from the White Swan Hotel in Guangzhou, China, where — judging by the comments section — @kfunggg originally called home before her parents adopted her.

“I misread this video as this being the first time she suggested that you were adopted,” wrote one user, whose initial interpretation certainly would have made for a much different sort of post if it were true; a Barbie doll wouldn’t exactly be the best way to break that sort of news, after all.

In any case, Going Home Barbie looks to be one of the more wholesome pieces of memorabilia in Mattel’s roster, and we’re sure she’s garnered palpable respect among the Council of Barbies for her contributions to the creation of new families.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.