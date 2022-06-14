Internet heralds Australia goalkeeper the “Grey Wiggle” after dancing to victory

In the early hours of the Australian morning, antipodean Twitter saw the birth of a new hero: the Grey Wiggle.

Fighting it out for one of the last two spots in the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar, Australia met Peru. 0-0 after 118 minutes, and with just two minutes of regulation left, Australia substituted its goalkeeper and captain Mat Ryan for Andrew Redmayne. The rest, as they say, is history.

Saving the final penalty in the penalty shoot-out, Redmayne won the “Socceroos” a spot in a fifth consecutive World Cup. How he did it though, has caused a brand new meme harkening back to every millennial’s childhood: The Wiggles. Instead of standing solemnly and statue-esque on the goaline, Redmayne danced around like the famous “hot potato, hot potato” song.

Instantly, it went viral. Memes flooded in like Peruvians with their tears.

THE GREY WIGGLE TAKES AUSTRALIA TO THE WORLD CUP #AUSvPER pic.twitter.com/1gIQS6SQjU — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) June 13, 2022

andrew redmayne before every peru penalty: pic.twitter.com/9NPqLiqvKb — Arron 🏳️‍🌈 (@Arron1Smith) June 13, 2022

It’s not the first time the goalkeeper has done this to put off a penalty taker, with him first adopting it in 2018 while playing for club Sydney FC, even using when the club won the country’s championship in 2019.

THE GREY WIGGLE pic.twitter.com/BSNKapypuH — More Than . Game (@MTAGpodcast) June 13, 2022

Australian sports journalist Samantha Lewis took a screencap of his celebration, dubbing it one of a “man who will never have to buy a beer in Australia again”.

this is the face of a man who will never have to buy a beer in Australia ever again #AUSvPER pic.twitter.com/hkMIFUtzq8 — Samantha Lewis (@battledinosaur) June 13, 2022

Redmayne’s wife Caitlin later explained that the face he pulled was a tribute to his daughter, who “lights up” upon seeing her father pull the face, hailing the moment as “pretty special”.

Redmayne's wife Caitlin revealed the face Andrew pulled after The Save was for his one year old daughter Poppy: "That was a tribute to our little girl Poppy, that same face of his that he pulls, always lights up her face … that was pretty special." Cute! via @TheTodayShow https://t.co/Bslsp2udiw pic.twitter.com/IR04Jh8lDd — Jack Snape (@jacksongs) June 13, 2022

Even The Wiggles themselves have sent a congratulations to Redmayne, with the original four returning to do a tribute to Australia’s new cult hero. They’ve even offered an invitation to him to join the group, because sometimes the world deserves nice things.

Andrew has an open invitation 🤍 https://t.co/Z7oogHvvbK — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) June 14, 2022

There’s a good six degrees of separation here as well, with the mental conditioning coach for the Socceroos, Mike Conway, formerly a director and juggler for The Wiggles. Australia really can be a small pond at times.

The 2022 World Cup is set to begin 21 Nov, before climaxing on 18 Dec. in Doha, Qatar. Australia have been drawn into a group with reigning champions France, Denmark, and Tunisia.