Is Lovely Peaches dead?

Rumors have been circulating online regarding the supposed death of content creator and aspiring TikTok singer Lovely Peaches.

The news started spreading in January 2024, although this isn’t the first time someone has claimed that Lovely Peaches, real name, Brittany Johnson, has died. In fact, if the internet is to be believed then this is the third time Lovely Peaches has died in the last four years alone.

So is Lovely Peaches really dead?

Peaches debunked the rumors on Instagram herself. Just like the last time and the time before that, this was yet another death hoax started by a few people online. We can date the first instance of Peaches being a victim of the hoax to May 2020 according to an article from Indy 100. Around that time she deleted her TikTok which could explain why people thought she had died. The rumor resurfaced in May 2023 when her TikTok disappeared overnight as reported on by an article from Meaww. The death hoax from January is the third and latest example.

Why are people saying Lovely Peaches is dead?

Whilst it’s not exactly clear what leads people to make these baseless claims. Peaches is a pretty controversial presence online and because of that, her accounts will disappear with next to no explanation. She also rose to fame in possibly the worst way possible, starting out on Snapchat with content that involved eating things that included but were not limited to: her own period blood, feces, and other bodily fluids.

After she began accumulating followers she branched out with her content, although it was still just as shocking. Actually, her content became even more controversial as she began talking about much darker topics such as child abuse and sex trafficking, this change in content came around the same time it was revealed that she was expecting a baby.

Peaches only continued to make bad decisions that would lead to people turning against her as well as her accounts on various platforms being deleted. In one instance she claimed she had hired someone to assault Charli D’Amelio who was and still is one of the most followed accounts on TikTok, she was also just 16 at the time. According to an article from Distractify, Peaches had been making threatening remarks towards D’Amelio for some time before as well.

There have also been allegations of abuse against Peaches, Business Insider published an article reporting on her arrest after she claimed she broke her dog’s legs on a now-deleted video. In other videos Peaches would go into explicit detail regarding how she would abuse her own daughter; thankfully she no longer has custody as reported by Distractify.

All of this controversy has led to Peaches’ accounts disappearing from the internet on more than one occasion. Whenever she disappears it seems to result in people assuming the worst.