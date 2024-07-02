Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Sukuna Domain Expansion
Screengrab via MAPPA
Category:
Social Media
FYI

Is there a McDonald’s ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ collaboration?

There was no anticipating this collaboration, but it is a welcome one no less.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 09:32 am

Less than 24 hours ago, Jujutsu Kaisen fans noticed something intriguing about the McDonald’s app and social media account, generating a wave of excitement, curiosity, and speculation.

Recommended Videos

It is not the first time a well-known brand makes an allusion to the Gege Akutami series. Duolingo, for instance, had once made a post on X referencing a controversial manga chapter. But it might be the first time a major fast-food brand makes such a unique collaboration with the beloved anime series.

Fans were alerted to the upcoming surprise when McDonald’s changed its X description to “hi welcome to my malevolent kitchen,” an undeniable nod to Ryomen Sukuna’s highly destructive Domain expansion, sometimes translated to “malevolent shrine” or “malevolent kitchen.” The company also changed its profile and background photo to evoke the sensation that it is powering up its cursed energy.

McDonald’s is indeed preparing something SPECIALZ behind the scenes.

What can we expect from this unexpected collaboration?

By opening the brand’s phone app, there are a few features fans can currently access and others that will be available soon. As you open the McDonald’s app, it glitches and Sukuna’s characteristic dark markings appear. In addition, the app added a button for users to “expand their domain” so they can find “the source of energy within.” Users can then access a virtual reality experience with imagery created by AI.

As for the main surprise of this collaboration, which is arriving on July 9, it is a new garlic and soy sauce dip, described as having a spicy sweetness to it. This brand-new sauce coming to the United States and available through the app is not necessarily the first of its kind, as it emulates a sauce already available in Japan, the Black Garlic Sauce. Keeping up with the Jujutsu Kaisen references, this new exclusive sauce is called Special Grade Garlic Sauce and, naturally, the lids will feature one of eight of the most popular characters in the series, from Yuji Itadori to Satoru Gojo.

Comment
byu/KashimoIsMyFemboy from discussion
inJuJutsuKaisen

Who knows, the potential of a Gojo figurine in a Happy Meal may not be far on the horizon.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.