Is there a McDonald’s ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ collaboration?

Less than 24 hours ago, Jujutsu Kaisen fans noticed something intriguing about the McDonald’s app and social media account, generating a wave of excitement, curiosity, and speculation.

Recommended Videos

It is not the first time a well-known brand makes an allusion to the Gege Akutami series. Duolingo, for instance, had once made a post on X referencing a controversial manga chapter. But it might be the first time a major fast-food brand makes such a unique collaboration with the beloved anime series.

Fans were alerted to the upcoming surprise when McDonald’s changed its X description to “hi welcome to my malevolent kitchen,” an undeniable nod to Ryomen Sukuna’s highly destructive Domain expansion, sometimes translated to “malevolent shrine” or “malevolent kitchen.” The company also changed its profile and background photo to evoke the sensation that it is powering up its cursed energy.

McDonald’s is indeed preparing something SPECIALZ behind the scenes.

What can we expect from this unexpected collaboration?

something SPECIALZ coming



text me at +1 (707) 932-4826 to be the first to know — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 1, 2024

By opening the brand’s phone app, there are a few features fans can currently access and others that will be available soon. As you open the McDonald’s app, it glitches and Sukuna’s characteristic dark markings appear. In addition, the app added a button for users to “expand their domain” so they can find “the source of energy within.” Users can then access a virtual reality experience with imagery created by AI.

As for the main surprise of this collaboration, which is arriving on July 9, it is a new garlic and soy sauce dip, described as having a spicy sweetness to it. This brand-new sauce coming to the United States and available through the app is not necessarily the first of its kind, as it emulates a sauce already available in Japan, the Black Garlic Sauce. Keeping up with the Jujutsu Kaisen references, this new exclusive sauce is called Special Grade Garlic Sauce and, naturally, the lids will feature one of eight of the most popular characters in the series, from Yuji Itadori to Satoru Gojo.

Comment

byu/KashimoIsMyFemboy from discussion

inJuJutsuKaisen

Who knows, the potential of a Gojo figurine in a Happy Meal may not be far on the horizon.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy