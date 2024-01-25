Is there a Burger King One Piece collab in the USA?

Anime and fast food, two of the greatest things in modern society, but what if we could combine them? As it turns out it’s already been done with Burger King and One Piece collaborating in France this month.

Recommended Videos

The hit anime is one of the longest running shows of all time, and fans of One Piece will pretty much devour anything even remotely related to it. So the aforementioned Burger King collab is sure to be a success for the restaurant chain.

The whole thing will run for about two months, from January 23rd to March 18th and it offers two new menu items, the Luffy Burger which is a beef patty with barbeque sauce, and the Sanji Burger, a chicken filet and mustard. The special collab also comes with some pretty cool One Piece themed Top Trumps cards, (these aren’t anything to do with the trading card game) all in all there are 60 of these cards available.

There are some other items too, with a shirts featuring Luffy and Sanji, there are two different designs for this shirt, but both have the text “Boat of the Whopper” on them. And then of course, there’s the One Piece themed Burger King crown the design of which is a mix of Luffy’s iconic straw hat and a crown.

Is the One Piece collab coming to America?

Image via Toei Animatio

This is certainly fantastic news with an insanely cool concept, but at the moment, it’s unfortunately only available in France. At the time of this writing, there’s no news as to whether this eye-popping collaboration will come to Burger King restaurants in the United States, so we’ll have to assume for now that it’s not coming full stop.

OK, that’s a bit of a negative note to end on, so maybe if people show enough interest, the Burger King marketing team will give American fans what they want. Maybe they’re just waiting until the second season of the live action Netflix adaptation is here, which is due November of this year. So we can only hope that the collab is coming.