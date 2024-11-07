‘It’s handy though’: Man buys TV off Craigslist, but it turns out to be an Arby’s digital menu that doesn’t do anything else

Okay, everyone, on the count of three, we’re all going to stand up and give TikTok‘s @andreaspoly a round of applause for their role in setting up one of the most gleefully creative skits to have ever descended from the platform. It’s one thing to have two people play off of each other in a semi-scripted argument that’s tailored to get blown out of proportions, but it’s quite another to come up with frustrating scenarios that are equal parts believable and hilarious.

Indeed, this is the sort of spontaneous amateur sketch comedy that deserves all the praise that comes its way.

As you can see from the 16-second video above, we’re meant to believe that this man not only purchased a giant electronic Arby’s menu on Craigslist thinking it was a flat-screen television, but is at a complete and utter impasse in trying to reset the monitor in a way that would allow it to function as said television.

Indeed, most every commenter was going off about how he’s not doomed to stare at LCD roast beef for the rest of his life; in all likelihood, there’s a USB stick or a factory reset option that he’d just have to toy with, and he’d be off to the races.

Absolutely nobody is buying the possibility that this is a real situation, and even if they did, the response would probably be no different. After all, it is not possible to say “You’re gonna watch the mix and match, Mom!” angrily enough to offset the sheer hilarity of it.

Moreover, while this gag is worth its weight in diamonds, it’s likely not one that these folk can claim as their own. Back in 2020, a TikToker by the name of @h1t1 posted a quick video detailing the exact same situation; a Craiglist television purchase that turned out to be an Arby’s menu. The video garnered over 3.6 million likes.

The best part? This TikToker actually commented on @andreaspoly’s video saying “Feel like I’ve seen this somewhere,” because this man has no enemies.

Of course, it would be very unwise to tinker with the screen too much, lest you lose access to the Arby’s Cinematic Universe, exclusive to former Arby’s menus everywhere. Who could forget the cultural impact of the Value Menu Saga, which kicked off with Pumpkin Pie Turnover: Brave New World and ended with the most ambitious crossover in history with Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler: Age of Cheddar?

Longtime followers, of course, are unfortunately all too aware of the downswing that the franchise has taken following Premium Nine-Piece Chicken Nuggets: No Way Home, even if there are those who maintain that Deadpool & Classic Lemonade did its due diligence in breathing life back into the proceedings.

Either way, these folk don’t seem too interested in having populist media be the pivot point of their leisure activities, so maybe they’re best off reverting the television back to factory settings after all. The Arby’s gag was fun while it lasted, but mama needs her Property Brothers at some point.

