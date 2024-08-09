‘Look at the way he’s judging you’: Man stumbles across a cat who found the most up of up places to take a rest

More often than not, cats are like tiny, fuzzy, aloof little superheroes, accomplishing feats we mere humans could barely dream of.

From channeling Spider-Man to scrambling up an entire mountainside, our house cats make it clear time and again that they’re still very much in touch with their wild roots. Domesticated they may be, but cats like the one TikToker Terran Davidson (@terrandavidson) caught on camera are still plenty rugged.

It’s normal for cats to enjoy a nice high vantage from time to time, but that’s typically restricted to a high shelf, the top of the refrigerator (no matter how many times we tell them to stop), or maybe a tree. One courageous cat took the feline tendency toward elevation an extra step or three further, however, and hauled their way up an entire telephone pole.

That left Davidson to discover the ballsy little furball on his way to work, where the prim puss sat towering over the country roadway. Utterly unbothered and clearly satisfied with his new role as overseer, the cat barely budged as Davidson exited his car to get a closer look and debate with himself over whether the cat was even real. A few ear twitches and an unmatched level of superiority prove that the cat was, in fact, the real deal, and cement that we will never understand how our carefree kitties think.

The tendency among cats, both domesticated and wild, to seek the high ground is baked into their base instincts. Sleeping up nice and high gives them an aerial advantage over enemies or prey, and allows them a good position to attack, if need be.

And, as a nice little bonus, it also allows for a charming show whenever we stumble across a cat, aloft and aloof, situated in the perfect position to look down on us. People reinforced the very likely scenario that “cats think that their level of importance is directly correlated with their height,” making this cat the King of his Kitty Kourt.

A few people expressed distress over the cat’s unreachable position, but most viewers were well aware that, for the most part, if a cat wants to reach somewhere, they will. I can confirm this first-hand, following weeks of sussing out the very strange places (on top of the PS5, Apollo?) my own felines like to retreat.

In this particular instance, however, it seems intervention was, in fact, needed. The cat may have enjoyed his towering vantage, but when it came time to return to our level, he was at a loss. As a result, he had to be retrieved from his pole by a few concerned humans, but chances are good he’ll be looking down on us again in no time.

