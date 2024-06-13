Cat yeet TikTok
Image via @lovelycat824/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘You threw that baby’: Woman kicks out while sleeping, sends innocent pet cat flying

'8 lives left then.'
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 11:00 am

It’s a good thing cats tend to land on their feet because it seems the furry little menaces are always finding themselves in dangerous situations.

Recommended Videos

Far too often, those situations are of their own making. My own frisky felines are constantly sticking their paws where they don’t belong and riling up chaos in the process, but in rare instances, cats find themselves in dire — or not so dire — straits due to situations outside of their control.

One such kitty recently experienced a rude awakening after their sleepy human decided to yeet them across the room in the middle of the night. The poor, sleeping soul in question was shared by TikTok’s @lovelycat824, and she was just trying to swat away a mosquito when she instead gave her pint-sized pet a quick flying lesson.

And fly the little one does. It’s the most minute flick of the blankets, but it’s more than enough to create a cat launcher — a cat-a-pult, if you will — that sends the formerly resting little feline fully across the room.

@lovelycat824

Cat:where am I?#catsoftiktok #foryou #foryoupage #petsimulatorx

♬ original sound – lovelycat

As a result, the cat (kitten, really) goes from asleep to starkly awake, after experiencing a brief moment of flight before landing with shocking grace at the foot of the bed. It looks absolutely baffled as it blearily looks around the room, but the human is none the wiser. She’s already back to sleep, happily having relieved herself of a buzzing mosquito and a sleepy cat all in one go.

TikTok found itself delighted by the Vine-length video and littered the comment section with hilarious takeaways. Praising the aerial cat for its flawless flight, viewers found themselves thoroughly shook by the sheer distance attained from that brief flick of the wrists.

“Yeeted to another dimension,” one commenter quipped. “GIRL YOU LAUNCHED THAT POOR CAT,” another wailed. Others demanded apologies for the poor catapulted kitty and expressed humor at the eight lives it has remaining, now that its owner’s used one while fully in REM.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Moving, cinematic experience’: Woman tries to film a beautiful sunset, captures SpongeBob ascending to heaven instead
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Moving, cinematic experience’: Woman tries to film a beautiful sunset, captures SpongeBob ascending to heaven instead
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 13, 2024
Read Article BTS’ Jin has been out of the military for less than 24h and is already hugging 1k fans, dancing to ‘Seven’, and performing ‘Super Tuna’
Screengrabs of Jin riding a bicycle, hugging a fan and eating some sushi during BTS Festa 2024.
Screengrabs of Jin riding a bicycle, hugging a fan and eating some sushi during BTS Festa 2024.
Screengrabs of Jin riding a bicycle, hugging a fan and eating some sushi during BTS Festa 2024.
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
Music
Music
BTS’ Jin has been out of the military for less than 24h and is already hugging 1k fans, dancing to ‘Seven’, and performing ‘Super Tuna’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is Kendall Toole leaving Peloton?
Kendall Toole smiling outside
Kendall Toole smiling outside
Kendall Toole smiling outside
Category: News
News
Is Kendall Toole leaving Peloton?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m not planning on it’: Property manager asks man when he’s going to pay his late rent, and we wish we had half of his confidence
itsalysiaaa
itsalysiaaa
itsalysiaaa
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’m not planning on it’: Property manager asks man when he’s going to pay his late rent, and we wish we had half of his confidence
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘They accepted it and I can’t change it’: College ID turns out more provocative than intended when woman regrets her choice of photo
TikTok screenshots via Emily Grace
TikTok screenshots via Emily Grace
TikTok screenshots via Emily Grace
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘They accepted it and I can’t change it’: College ID turns out more provocative than intended when woman regrets her choice of photo
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Moving, cinematic experience’: Woman tries to film a beautiful sunset, captures SpongeBob ascending to heaven instead
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Moving, cinematic experience’: Woman tries to film a beautiful sunset, captures SpongeBob ascending to heaven instead
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 13, 2024
Read Article BTS’ Jin has been out of the military for less than 24h and is already hugging 1k fans, dancing to ‘Seven’, and performing ‘Super Tuna’
Screengrabs of Jin riding a bicycle, hugging a fan and eating some sushi during BTS Festa 2024.
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
Music
Music
BTS’ Jin has been out of the military for less than 24h and is already hugging 1k fans, dancing to ‘Seven’, and performing ‘Super Tuna’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is Kendall Toole leaving Peloton?
Kendall Toole smiling outside
Category: News
News
Is Kendall Toole leaving Peloton?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m not planning on it’: Property manager asks man when he’s going to pay his late rent, and we wish we had half of his confidence
itsalysiaaa
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’m not planning on it’: Property manager asks man when he’s going to pay his late rent, and we wish we had half of his confidence
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘They accepted it and I can’t change it’: College ID turns out more provocative than intended when woman regrets her choice of photo
TikTok screenshots via Emily Grace
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘They accepted it and I can’t change it’: College ID turns out more provocative than intended when woman regrets her choice of photo
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 13, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.