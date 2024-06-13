‘You threw that baby’: Woman kicks out while sleeping, sends innocent pet cat flying

It’s a good thing cats tend to land on their feet because it seems the furry little menaces are always finding themselves in dangerous situations.

Recommended Videos

Far too often, those situations are of their own making. My own frisky felines are constantly sticking their paws where they don’t belong and riling up chaos in the process, but in rare instances, cats find themselves in dire — or not so dire — straits due to situations outside of their control.

One such kitty recently experienced a rude awakening after their sleepy human decided to yeet them across the room in the middle of the night. The poor, sleeping soul in question was shared by TikTok’s @lovelycat824, and she was just trying to swat away a mosquito when she instead gave her pint-sized pet a quick flying lesson.

And fly the little one does. It’s the most minute flick of the blankets, but it’s more than enough to create a cat launcher — a cat-a-pult, if you will — that sends the formerly resting little feline fully across the room.

As a result, the cat (kitten, really) goes from asleep to starkly awake, after experiencing a brief moment of flight before landing with shocking grace at the foot of the bed. It looks absolutely baffled as it blearily looks around the room, but the human is none the wiser. She’s already back to sleep, happily having relieved herself of a buzzing mosquito and a sleepy cat all in one go.

TikTok found itself delighted by the Vine-length video and littered the comment section with hilarious takeaways. Praising the aerial cat for its flawless flight, viewers found themselves thoroughly shook by the sheer distance attained from that brief flick of the wrists.

“Yeeted to another dimension,” one commenter quipped. “GIRL YOU LAUNCHED THAT POOR CAT,” another wailed. Others demanded apologies for the poor catapulted kitty and expressed humor at the eight lives it has remaining, now that its owner’s used one while fully in REM.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy