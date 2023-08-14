‘Who did I bury?’ Woman’s cat returning from the dead turns afternoon stroll into Stephen King horror story

Nothing truly seems to stop our hearts quicker than when one of our pets somehow escapes through an unlocked door or a hole in the fence and becomes free to roam the wild. And while this thought alone is terrifying, that same thought is also pretty nonexistent for those who allow their cats to roam freely outside. But a scenario that’s not expected is when you bury a stray cat in the ground outside only to discover that same cat has returned like the story from a pulse-pounding Stephen King novel.

But while all of this seems totally exaggerated, this exact situation was shared over on TikTok, where a woman remained dumbfounded after realizing that a cat she had buried earlier in the morning was back rolling around and playing on a dirt road by the afternoon. The aforementioned cat, who goes by the name of Patrick, was seemingly buried by a woman under her peach tree in the early hours of the morning after the cat had presumably been hit by a car and killed.

But unlike the premise of King’s novel Pet Sematary, the OP explained in a follow-up video that Patrick is a neighbor’s cat that shares a strong resemblance to the stray cat that the woman originally buried — hence the mix up between the two cats with the woman initially believing that Patrick was the feline that was buried.

Despite the mix-up creating an interesting scenario for all eyes on TikTok to see, the situation isn’t at all uncommon when you consider how many stray cats there are in the U.S. in particular. As per Bard.edu, various data reports suggest there are somewhere between 50 and 70 million feral cats across the nation. So as terrifying as it would seem if a Stephen King horror story came to life, what’s scarier is the amount of stray cats there are out there.