MCU fans debate what they’d go back and change if given the chance

Asking a fandom what they’d change about their beloved content is perhaps the ripest can of worms you can come across. Whether it’s Star Wars or Supernatural, fans can come rolling up with pages of notes if it means getting to portray the show in their vision.

Among such fandoms is that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps the biggest media franchise to exist today. And where there’s Marvel, there are opinions, and the gang over at r/marvelstudios have been prompted to describe what they would do to the MCU if they got a chance to pull a George Lucas and make a few retroactive changes.

The instigator kicked off the discussion by suggesting an exchange of release dates for Ant-Man and Avengers: Age of Ultron, which would allow Ant-Man to have fought alongside the Avengers in Age of Ultron, which would in turn make for a better reason for him to side with Captain America in Captain America: Civil War. Furthermore, they suggested turning Eternals into a Disney Plus series, which would have allowed more justice to be done with its enormous cast of characters.

One responder suggested making more films set between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame; the setting of a Blip-stained Earth would be an interesting one, indeed.

Others suggested killing off fewer villains, particularly Ulysses Klaue, who many feel was disastrously wasted.

And another responder suggested, well, just about everything.

For all we know, this was just an undercover MCU producer farming some ideas for future seasons of What If…?, but we’re sure that MCU fans would be happy to keep offering their takes anyway.