New tool called Space Karen Sucks made to help people avoid Elon Musk’s newest Twitter rule

Twitter‘s latest policy change made it difficult for users to promote their social media accounts. Fortunately, someone managed to launch a service to help bypass the site’s newest rule change.

Spacekaren.sucks is a URL ‘shortener’ website that not only mocks Elon Musk’s decisions on Twitter. It claims to be able to bypass Twitter’s newest policy change. Users can disguise their Mastodon, Facebook, Instagram, and any of the other blacklisted sites listed, and share them on Twitter.

The website believes that “free speech should be free” and that Twitter’s newest changes are just another form of “censorship.” However, users were warned that they may still be at risk if Twitter catches them trying to bypass its newest policy using the site.

“Free speech really should be free. To bypass the new censorship regime at twitter, use this URL shortener to link to Mastodon or other censored destinations. Considering recent policy decisions on twitter, please be aware that use of links generated from this site may constitute a violation of their policy.

The new Twitter policy caused outrage, especially among users and content creators who are active on other websites. At the moment, the sites listed only target Twitter’s main competitors like Facebook and Truth Social. However, some worry that other websites such as YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok might be affected in the future.

Users found it absurd that even third-party link-sharing services, such as Linktree, were also not allowed on the website. This made it harder for creators and entrepreneurs to share their content and business.

Musk apologized for “not consulting with the community” before these changes were put into place and promised next time that he would do better and let them know beforehand.