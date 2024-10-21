Nick Cannon’s pull-out game, gas station sushi, and 7 other things Americans trust more than Donald Trump

With the election just around the corner, almost every other video, photo, or social media post online is endorsing one candidate or another, analyzing policy, or leaning into the undeniable meme-ability of the 2024 election. One TikToker posted a video joking about things they trust more than former president and current presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

And the internet agrees, the results are undeniably hilarious.

Enjoy this list of nine things our nation’s young people trust more than former president Trump.

1. “Nick Cannon’s pull-out game”

Nick Cannon is a famous comedian, actor, rapper, and television personality, but perhaps what he is even more famous for is being the father to twelve children.

2. Gas Station sushi

I mean, what more is there to say? Gas Station Sushi has become a meme in and of itself. American society is pretty much in agreement that no one in their right mind would willingly purchase and consume a California roll from their local Exxon station.

3. “A Diddy Party: Baby Oil Edition”

Recently, a rapper and producer was indicted for multiple cases of sexual assault. Upon searching his home, officials found some pretty questionable things including over 1000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil which, per several lawsuits, may have been laced with GHB and Rohypnal, according to The Cut.

GHB and Rohypnal are used to render victims semi- or unconscious in order to facilitate sexual assault.

4. “Casey Anthony daycare”

@brutamerica She was called the “most hated woman in America” … but was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter. Now, she’s telling her story in an explosive new documentary. Here’s what to know about the Casey Anthony case. #fyp #truecrime ♬ original sound – Brut.

Casey Anthony was charged in 2008 with the first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse of her daughter, Caylee. A jury ruled her not guilty of murder, child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter, but guilty on four accounts of lying to the police.

Either way, not a good omen for child care.

5. “Food in an Atlanta Restaurant when I walk in and I see nothing but grass walls and hookah”

This is a very niche image for Atlantans that indicates less-than-stellar food and service. And still better than the trustworthiness of Donald Trump.

6. “Potato salad with raisins and two days leftover”

Although there’s a bit of a debate, there is a corner of the internet that is very adamant that raisins do NOT belong in potato salad. Whether you agree with that or not, you have to admit that any potato salad two days left over, outside of the refrigerator, is not getting eaten by a single soul.

Still, some people would rather take a bite than put their trust in Donald Trump.

7. Burger King Chicken Nuggets

This was the only claim that people were willing to defend. Apparently, Burger King’s chicken nuggets have some fans. But most people would agree that if they’re going to a BK it’s for the burgers, not the nuggets.

8. “A shark with a ‘Pet Me’ sign”

Raise your hand if you would willingly pet a shark. No one? Case closed.

9. “Stevie Wonder in the driver’s seat”

@cspanofficial Stevie Wonder on Wednesday performed “Isn’t She Lovely” at the Washington, DC, memorial service for Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy who died last week at the age of 96. #steviewonder #ethelkennedy #cspan ♬ original sound – C-SPAN

Stevie Wonder is a very talented man. The singer-songwriter makes hit after hit after hit, playing the piano and singing all the while losing his ability to see as a newborn. So for any musician, blind or otherwise, he’s quite impressive at many things. Driving just isn’t one of them.

People online were happy to add their own items to the list, including an unattended drink at a frat house, a manager saying “We’re all family here,” and an ex-husband paying child support.

