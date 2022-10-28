North Korea’s U.K. embassy is just a random house, and the memes are flowing

Perhaps the North Korean ambassadors in the United Kingdom failed a Stealth check, or maybe the thought process behind their endeavors simply goes beyond Western comprehension. Nevertheless, it’s equal parts bizarre and hilarious that the United Kingdom’s North Korean embassy sets up shop in a detached suburban home in London’s Ealing district, and when an Ealing local brought it to the attention of Twitter, the internet was all but ready to have a field day with it.

I’ve lived in this neighbourhood for fifteen years and still haven’t come to terms with the embassy of North Korea being a detached suburban house at the end of the street pic.twitter.com/ppI9j3htne — Gareth (@Cadmarch) October 28, 2022

The property was first purchased by the North Korean government in 2003, paying £1.3 million for the seven-bedroom home. Ever since, the property has apparently garnered quite the collection of rugby balls.

Funnily enough I know the answer to this. Old Actonians RFC train next to the embassy. A player once told me they’ve lost several rugby balls to the North Koreans who NEVER return them. https://t.co/ZG3Vo3o9Ma — Gareth (@Cadmarch) October 28, 2022

But it’s not just London-based North Korean embassies who pose this threat against sports paraphernalia. Another user recalled the very particular décor on the front gate of the North Korean embassy in Myanmar when they attempted to retrieve their fated ball.

funnily enough a family member I visited once lived next to the DPRK embassy in Myanmar. When we booted a football over I decided to knock on the front gate adorned with Kim photos. They said no — Matt Shaw (@not_forwhat) October 28, 2022

Perhaps the placement of these embassies is more strategic than we care to consider. If we don’t tread carefully from here on out, North Korea may seize a monopoly on the rugby industry.

I now have a surreal image of rugby balls arriving back in Pyongyang, each having undergone special rendition, addressed to the Dear Leader with a letter explaining that it has been "Captured in the name of Juche!" — Colin Hoad (@colinhoad) October 28, 2022

Or maybe being a good neighbor is simply on their behavioral blacklist.

Tbf, the staff are probably strictly prohibited from any unofficial interactions/communications, including even chucking a rugby ball back over a wall without saying a word. — David Wigfield (@david_wigfield) October 28, 2022

Evidently, peculiar embassy locations might just be a London thing instead of a North Korean thing.

Embassy locations in London always a fun thing to try and figure out. North Macedonia got themselves a prime spot near Buckingham Palace, for example. — SDHoneymonster (@SHoneymonster) October 28, 2022

On the other hand, maybe it’s a bit of both.

In Poland, North Korean embassy is on the opposite side of the road from a ghost mall near an expressway — Mary Peltola stan account (@Wielkobabita) October 28, 2022

So, for those of you who happen to find yourselves in Ealing, London, and have some North Korea-adjacent needs to attend to, now you know where to look. Maybe leave your rugby ball at home, though.