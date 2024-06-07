Screengrabs via @PrincessDi1120 / TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘Regardless, I will not be at work’: Woman’s request for time off is denied by snail-pace employers when she’s already on her flight

'Babe, I already packed and purchased.'
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 10:53 am

When it’s summertime, work is the furthest thing from your mind. The air is warm, the sun is shining, and it seems like everyone you know is at the beach.

Recommended Videos

Sometimes, it’s hard to resist planning your own trip, but one thing always gets in the way of your next European adventure. Work.

Having the idea to go on a fabulous trip, and then planning and prepping for it, is just so much fun. But it all comes to a grinding halt when you must wait for your boss to approve your time off. For DD on TikTok, the wait simply wasn’t worth it. Instead, she went ahead and booked her tickets and boarded her plane, only to find out her PTO was not, in fact, approved.

@princessdi1120

When the time off is denied but you’re already on your flight because no 9-5 is stopping me from vacation 😭😭😭✈️✈️✈️ #timeoffrequest #flight #traveling #airport #fyp

♬ original sound – Funny Sound Effects

She boarded her plane and logged on to her laptop to see that her boss had denied her time off that day, despite it being within hours of the time she’d requested off. So short notice that had she neglected to plan the trip until it was approved, she wouldn’t have been able to go on a trip at all. But there was no way she was letting a nine-to-five get in the way of her vacation.

Commenters are definitely on DD’s side. One person noted that the request was more of a formality, what DD was doing was giving her boss a heads-up that she would not be there, approved or not. She wasn’t asking. She was telling. Other people advised her to send the boss a photo out her plane window or on a sandy beach and say “denial denied.”

DD isn’t the only one who’s accidentally made her way out of state before her boss gave her the go-ahead. One commenter said that their dad once worked at a company for several years, never taking a vacation, and when he finally had to he just quit. Another called out of work when they were already six countries away.

According to Travel + Leisure, this is a very American problem. Many Americans aren’t guaranteed time off, and those that do still receive much less than other countries around the world. European Union workers are legally required to receive at least 20 paid vacation days every year, and some countries mandate much more. French employees get 30 paid days off every year.

So, next time your boss, like DD’s files a last-minute denial to a trip you’re already on, you may want to consider packing it up to France.

Sounds like a good place for your next non-approved vacation. Or your forever.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘The way my jaw dropped’: Mom flags shocking TikTok error after her daughter stumbles on massively inappropriate filter
michellehefner83
michellehefner83
michellehefner83
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘The way my jaw dropped’: Mom flags shocking TikTok error after her daughter stumbles on massively inappropriate filter
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘You know he was HYPED for the wedding night’: Bride’s entourage thinks up perfect way to keep things spicy for the new husband
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘You know he was HYPED for the wedding night’: Bride’s entourage thinks up perfect way to keep things spicy for the new husband
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘3 days ago I was married’: Mother of four comes home from work to discover husband has vanished after dumping her via text
hxnnxh__11
hxnnxh__11
hxnnxh__11
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘3 days ago I was married’: Mother of four comes home from work to discover husband has vanished after dumping her via text
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘This is why I decided not to have friends’: Bumble BFF match-up transforms into ‘Baby Reindeer’ stalker story overnight
TikTok screenshots via kir.a.lo
TikTok screenshots via kir.a.lo
TikTok screenshots via kir.a.lo
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is why I decided not to have friends’: Bumble BFF match-up transforms into ‘Baby Reindeer’ stalker story overnight
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Write that script and send it to Hollywood’: Ballet dancer sits next to ‘hot guy’ fan on plane and now they’re dating, but wait there’s a catch
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Write that script and send it to Hollywood’: Ballet dancer sits next to ‘hot guy’ fan on plane and now they’re dating, but wait there’s a catch
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The way my jaw dropped’: Mom flags shocking TikTok error after her daughter stumbles on massively inappropriate filter
michellehefner83
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘The way my jaw dropped’: Mom flags shocking TikTok error after her daughter stumbles on massively inappropriate filter
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘You know he was HYPED for the wedding night’: Bride’s entourage thinks up perfect way to keep things spicy for the new husband
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘You know he was HYPED for the wedding night’: Bride’s entourage thinks up perfect way to keep things spicy for the new husband
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘3 days ago I was married’: Mother of four comes home from work to discover husband has vanished after dumping her via text
hxnnxh__11
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘3 days ago I was married’: Mother of four comes home from work to discover husband has vanished after dumping her via text
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘This is why I decided not to have friends’: Bumble BFF match-up transforms into ‘Baby Reindeer’ stalker story overnight
TikTok screenshots via kir.a.lo
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is why I decided not to have friends’: Bumble BFF match-up transforms into ‘Baby Reindeer’ stalker story overnight
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Write that script and send it to Hollywood’: Ballet dancer sits next to ‘hot guy’ fan on plane and now they’re dating, but wait there’s a catch
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Write that script and send it to Hollywood’: Ballet dancer sits next to ‘hot guy’ fan on plane and now they’re dating, but wait there’s a catch
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 6, 2024
Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.