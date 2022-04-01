Seeing ‘crop’ and ‘storytime’ on TikTok? Here’s what they mean

You’re not alone if you’ve spent a lot of your time lately scrolling through TikTok videos and getting caught up in its equally enticing comments section. It can seem taxing to get the hang of a social media comments section, especially when there are new trends daily on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. These platforms are notorious for comment sections overflowing with complicated questions, comments, and hashtags that need some serious in-depth explanation.

The latest complications to join the list are the on-slaught of many “crop” and “storytime” comments on TikTok; let’s take a look at what they mean.

What does story time mean on TikTok?

Storytime on TikTok is a lot like something you’ve likely done in conversation with your friends before. Have you ever heard something extraordinary but wondered what led up to it? How about a terrifying situation your friend got themselves in, and you’re wondering how it happened? You’ve probably asked your friends to give you a bit more context.

Storytime on TikTok means the same thing; you often want to know what led to the part of the story that piqued your interest. Sometimes a video doesn’t give you all the information you wish for, so why not ask for more of the story? The lead-up to the big moment is often as interesting as the end result.

It’s worth noting that sometimes people can be spamming/trolling with the storytime comments. If you’re known to be a little long-winded, or if your friends are making statements like that to you often, they might be continuing the trend on social media. Don’t fret, though; everyone loves a good storyteller!

What does crop mean on TikTok?

If you see “crop” in the comments section of a popular video on TikTok, you’ve just seen a request of sorts from a commenter. The comment is likely asking for a video repost that they can get a clear screenshot of. So what does that mean exactly?

Sometimes, TikTok videos are posted with writing on them, and other times they’ve got captions that take up screen space. When a user asks you for a crop, they’re asking you to post the video without any of the extras so they can take an unobstructed screenshot of the content you’re posting.

There are several reasons viewers may want to screenshot a video without the text or a caption on it — from attempting to recreate a beauty look, grabbing a recipe to adding a dog photo to the album of furry friends you’ll love from afar but never meet.

This is not the only interesting trend out there as the world of TikTok is brimming with the latest fads like the “How long do tall people live?” trend, the viral brownie recipe meme, and much more!