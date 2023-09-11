‘Siri’s like: Not on my watch… literally’: Woman bemoaning current situation gets an unhelpful suggestion from Siri

We all know our phones and smart watches are constantly listening to every word we say, but now TikTok has shown that they’ve started offering their unwanted advice too.

The beginning of a TikToker’s rant was cut hilariously short by Siri. In a video shared by allieploense, we see her sitting in a car, clearly about to burst into what could have been a legendary rant about the struggles of life, work, or something else entirely. “Oh, god. I don’t wanna be here. Hmm. Not a slay.”

Whatever it was allieploense was about to say, it sounds like we all could have related to it. However, Siri decided that she had heard enough, expressing concern for the TikToker’s mental health as well as offering to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Siri’s intervention is both incredibly dark and hilarious considering it’s pretty clear that the TikToker wasn’t being serious with her statement. Whilst many are scared of AI taking our jobs, it’s somewhat comforting to think that robots are still struggling to understand the concept of hyperbole and viewers poked fun at the Apple assistant.

“….ok🫤” she sounded so backhanded

Siri’s like: not on my watch… literally.

Others shared similar stories in which Siri offered some unwanted “help.”

This happened to me at gym when I said “I think I’m dying” on the stair climber

One time.. she did that to me… while I was singing 😭 guess it was that bad

Anyway, as funny as the whole situation is, at least Siri’s heart was in the right place and maybe we should be glad that, right now, robots are looking out for us. If movies have taught us anything, it’s that this might not be the case forever.