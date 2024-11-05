Forgot password
‘Spoke more sense than a politician’: Dog mom mortified when her pup decides to do his best Donald Trump impression on a bus

Man's best friend, but also sometimes our worst enemy.
Trudie Graham
Trudie Graham
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 12:11 pm

TikTok is bad for our brains in more ways than I’m comfortable thinking about, but it’s never losing its title of being the best social media to use for a laugh. And with the world the way it is, we needed this hysterical footage of a woman being embarrassed by her dog.

Imagine you’re on public transport at the end of a long day. Other patrons are quietly minding their business, peaceful silence is enjoyed by all. Then, your pup makes noises similar to those of a demonic incantation or a belligerent Donald Trump speech.

@spotandtango

can’t take him anywhere 😭 #funnydog #funnydogs #dogsoftiktok #dogsofttiktok #funnyvideos #funnydogvideos #dogtok #dogs #dog cr: @Sunny 🐶

♬ original sound – Spot & Tango

TikTok account @spotandtango, which satiates all dog meme needs, posted a clip of a mortified young woman trying to stifle laughter as her dog loudly whined. Nothing could stop him — not comforting pats, prayers, or wishes.

It’s not all bad news, though. Commenters jumped to the doggo’s defense. At a time when public speaking skills display who is or isn’t a good candidate to lead the U.S. in the White House, people adored the pup’s vocal quality.

One user wrote, “Spoke more sense than a politician.” Another added, “Let’s put him in the presidential debate.” Maybe we should “give the boy a mic.” After all, it wouldn’t be any worse than listening to Trump spout his barely comprehendible rhetoric on stage at his rallies.

It’s gotten worse, too, hasn’t it? It’s not just the strange repeated use of “Ave Maria,” the weaving and bobbing on stage, or awkward silences during interviews — there’s been a decidable uptick in utter nonsense during public MAGA events.

It’s ironic how baffling much of Trump’s speeches have been, especially given his campaign’s targeted attacks on President Joe Biden’s capacity before he dropped out of the race to make way for a younger, more astute, Kamala Harris.

#TrumpIsNotWell trended on X on Oct. 15, 2024, with videos of the Republican nominee at an awkward Oaks, Pennsylvania town hall going viral; he seemed out of sorts and unsure what to do with himself as almost a half-hour of music played while supporters wondered if the event was over or not.

The news about how poorly planned his events can be might be making the rounds among even his own supporters, as a recent Raleigh, North Carolina, rally had an embarrassing turnout. Not to mention the door mishap of early November, which Harris was quick to capitalize on during an SNL appearance alongside actor Maya Rudolph, who has been doing a darn good impression of the vice president throughout the election cycle.

This behavior came about too late in the run for it to have a meaningful impact on his campaign like it did Biden’s abandoned ticket, but hopefully, it pushed some fans to realize he might not be the sharpest tool in the shed, medical issue or no.

Should Trump have been roasted into submission and dropped out a few weeks ago in some alternate, better, dimension, the TikTok dog might have been a compelling replacement. At the very least, he’d be easier on the ears.

