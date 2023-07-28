‘Survivor’ fan perfectly highlights the difference between men and women during conflict

A TikTok user recently generated buzz online after highlighting the contrasting ways men and women approach and navigate conflicts while reviewing an episode of the hit competition series Survivor.

The CBS show, which has 44 seasons, follows a group of strangers placed in remote locations and forced to fend for themselves. In addition to finding food, water, and shelter to survive, the contestants must participate in a series of physical and mental challenges for prizes and avoid elimination.

In early May, TikTok user Lauren Lane shared her thoughts on Survivor as she watched an episode of season 32. In the post, Lane shares that she realized that the male and female contestants handled conflict differently following an unexpected elimination.

In the video, Lane explained that each male and female contestant’s original goal was to vote off a particular woman. Still, because the female contestants were considered the majority, they switched the plan and eliminated “an annoying guy instead” without informing their male counterparts.

“Originally the plan was to vote this one woman off and the alliances thought they all had it. But then the women pulled a coup, because of the majority and voted off this really annoying guy instead without telling the other men that they were going to do that.”

Lane added that this elimination decision irritated the alpha male contestants, and they sought revenge by taking away the women’s machete and axe, items that they use to get food in attempt to “weaken their soul.”

Almost immediately after the women were made aware of the men’s actions, they devised other ways to salvage their food. For example, one female contestant burned a coconut to soften it and used a knife to cut it open.

Upon realizing their plan didn’t work after the women successfully opened the coconut, an angry male contestant put out the fire they were using by pouring water all over it. As Lane’s video went viral and began making the rounds, many had plenty of opinions regarding the situation.

One TikTok user expressed how much they loved that the female contestants didn’t negatively react to the men taking their tools.

“I love, love, LOVE he got little to no reaction. They just found another way.”

At the same time, another individual pointed out how they couldn’t fathom that the men “really thought” the female contestants would give up because their tools were missing.

“Bro really thought they where going to give up when they had other damn tools… like you going to take the rocks bro.”

A third TikTok user said it was hilarious that the women beat the men at “their own game.”

“The fact that the ladies catch on and beat them at their own game is HILARIOUS”

Lastly, another person praised the women for standing their ground and making the best out of the situation.



“Power to the women in these shows! I say something similar on the challenge on mtv and dude was a big baby.”



All seasons of Survivor are now streaming on Paramount Plus.