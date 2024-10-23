‘That’s a crime’: Salon spirals into unmissable chaos when neighbor demands employees stop swiping and opening her mail

TikTok has served up yet another salacious feud that’s overrunning our algorithms, this time in the form of an apartment resident and the salon that operates beneath her.

Recommended Videos

Snippets of juicy quarrel were shared by user @micheladababy earlier this week, and document what appears to be a disagreement between herself and the owner of the salon business she lives above. In the video’s caption, the TikToker explains that the employees had been continuously taking and opening her mail and moving it inside the salon.

While @micheladababy had written to the salon to stop taking her mail, she claims the employees continued to “open my packages,” prompting her to “politely ask them (again!) to please stop.” What follows, as documented in the accompanying video, is an angered video that ends in a call to the police and might just have the trappings of a future Ryan Murphy series.

@micheladababy I wish i could explain all the details here but this is what happened to me when i went into the salon downstairs yesterday to politely ask them (again!) to please stop opening my packages and mail. This was my first time asking the owner in person and i am in disbelief at how she and the manager reacted to a very reasonable request. :/ never thought id have snything to post on messytok but here we are. Theres so much more to this story but thats a video in itself ♬ original sound – micheladababy

“We hold your packages as a courtesy,” one employee can be heard saying in the video, with their co-worker claiming @micheladababy was “accusing me of stealing your packages.” Later, the manager repeatedly asks what the TikToker would like to happen when her packages arrive at the business, to which she replies that he is “giving me an attitude.”

The whole ordeal escalates at break-neck speed, as the TikToker is ordered to leave the premises and an employee threatens to “call the police.” The group tussles over allegations that the clothing packages were stolen, even though one employee says she “isn’t even the same size,” before the manager says he can handle the situation because he “used to work in a psych ward.” Yikes!

@micheladababy Replying to @Dr T ~what i would like them to do~ Slowed down.. for those dense or thick in the skull 🩷 ♬ original sound – micheladababy

Bits of content are provided throughout the video with in-text captions, including that @micheladababy has been having her packages mistakenly delivered to the salon for two years, and that one employee appeared to be drunk during the interaction. The employee eventually admits that she opened one of the packages after mistakenly thinking it was for the salon, and suggests that @micheladababy take the issue up with her courier.

After some verbal tit-for-tat, including demands to “shut up” and “get the f**k away from me,” the trio eventually resolve the issue by agreeing to leave packages addressed to the TikToker outside, but the whole fiasco has now taken off on TikTok and everybody wants answers.

@the_geriatricmillennial the baltimore salon owner who was deinking a white claw while her neighbor was asking about her packages has had a (negative) encounter with ever resident of baltimore is the funniest chain of events ♬ original sound – Kailey Wood

Many commenters questioned what @micheladababy wanted from the interaction, while others stood firmly in her corner and described the salon employees as having a “horrible reputation.” That sentiment birthed a whole new facet to the drama, as users all over the platform identified the employee and shared similarly bad interactions they’ve had with her, including one video in which she reportedly protested a bike lane in Baltimore.

So popular was the video that it spawned many reaction videos, with one popular user describing the fallout, including the spinoff drama around the disreputable employee, as “the funniest chain of events.” This particular slice of MessyTok will sustain us for sometime, but it won’t be long before we witness a whole swathe of feuding hotel managers, horrible bosses, and troublesome security guards.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy